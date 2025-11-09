Government briefs: Covington, Independence, Boone County, Erlanger, Fort Wright, Newport, Campbell County

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

COVINGTON

Covington Police Chief Justin Wietholter read a report at the Covington special meeting this week regarding the incident on the Suspension Bridge on July 17, 2025. He said that an investigation showed that the police behavior on the Roebling Bridge was ‘consistent with standard procedure,’ with the exception of the actions of Specialist Zachary Stayton. As a result of Stayton’s actions, he will serve a 30-day unpaid suspension, and he will be required to complete remedial training before he returns to normal duty.

Wietholter said that they hold their officers to the highest standards. He added that their mission has always been to provide the best service for the residents of Covington. The entire department will go through additional training focused on de-escalation and responding to unlawful public demonstrations that involve large crowds.

“We remain firmly committed to transparency, accountability, and professionalism,” said Wietholter. “Our department’s training should and will reflect that.”

A presentation was held about the competition for a sculpture to be placed at Third and Russell in Covington. Twenty-five entries were received from all over the United States, and artists were instructed to respond to one of three prompts, which were first of all, to use artifacts saved by the city from the IRS complex, secondly to incorporate the history of the site before the IRS complex, or third, to reflect the larger history of Covington itself, and finally, to highlight Covington’s identity and make the city’s 40,000 plus residents feel acknowledged in the future of the area.

An 11-person committee studied the entries, and local entries were in the 25 entries that were pared down to 8, and then put on display for people to take a look. One sculpture stood out, called the Cairn, and it will be 14½ feet tall and have 19 pillars for the 19 neighborhoods. There will be colors, and the textures will vary. One other sculpture came in as a close second, a piece called You are Here, and hope they can raise the money to be able to find a home to place the second sculpture.

Finally, Mayor Ron Washington asked for a motion from Commissioners for a Horizon fund donation and a proposed order authorizing an expenditure of funds to help residents affected by the federal government shut down. He asked for $10,000 from city funds to be donated to help residents with food.

“Covington is not alone,” he said. “Let this be known. When I was in the Be Concerned food pantry today, there is no doubt that there are not only Covington residents in there, but there are residents from all over suburbia. So I challenge my mayors within this county and within Northern Kentucky to come forth with funds on this. This is a non-partisan issue of being hungry. It ain’t no fun, let’s go help people. That’s how I look at that.”

He asked for a vote and it passed unanimously.

INDEPENDENCE

Two Independence Police officers, Cole O’Brien and Sam Collins were given the Criminal Investigation award for their actions following a non-fatal overdose early in the year.

After that incident, the officers acquired approximately 200 suspected pressed Xanax pills which were made up of two other drugs that mimic the effects of xanax. The other two drugs were not scheduled narcotics in Kentucky. After the Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force added their investigation to the investigation of the officers, they were able to change the state statute to include the other two drugs.

A lengthy discussion began when a resident came to talk about the parking regulations, or lack thereof, within the city. He talked about some cars that are parked for longer than 72 hours on city streets, and also about campers and trailers that stay parked for weeks and even months.

Mayor Chris Reinersman said he would meet with the police chief and see what they can do to enforce the parking laws in the city more efficiently, whether it be with tickets or towing the offending vehicles.

John Chamberlain, from Chamberlain, Owen and Company, came to give the annual audit report and he pronounced the city financially healthy.

The second reading of an ordinance passed with a 5-to-1 vote that changes the zoning of a 43.25 acre tract of land from R-CVS to R-CPS. This allows the number of units to be 124 instead of 116.

The second reading of an ordinance which limits accessory dwelling units, or ADU’s to a conditional use in the R-LLS zone, and people who want one on their property will have to go to the Board of Adjustments to be able to obtain a conditional use permit. The vote was again 5-to-1.

A municipal order reappointed Maura Snyder to the Kenton County Planning Commission and again the vote was not unanimous, with five voting yes and 1 voting no.

BOONE COUNTY

A resolution was read at the Boone County Fiscal Court Commission which awarded a contract to Ohio Machinery for a backhoe loader for the Public Works department. There had been another bid, and the Ohio Machinery bid was not the lowest, but the bid from Southeastern contained exceptions and didn’t meet the minimum requirements. This Ohio Machinery bid was 2½ percent higher.

John Merz, a representative of Southeastern, came to the meeting to say he has been the representative for Boone County for years, and he thought they should take another look at their bid, because it shouldn’t have been disqualified.

Judge Executive Gary Moore said they could possibly table the issue and let people on both sides discuss the matter more, so commissioners voted to table the issue until a future meeting.

Another resolution was read which awarded the bid for a crew cab pickup for public works to Paul Miller for a cost of $46,995 per vehicle, and a total cost of $93,990 for two of the pickups.

A resolution passed which approved a temporary construction easement for the Sam Neace Drive sidewalk project.

Carrie Herrmann, Director of the Boone County Public Library, presented David White, Director of the Boone County Parks with an award for partnership for helping to bring movement, literacy and joy to families in the area through its alliance with the library. Herrmann said there are only 10 of these partnership awards given in the entire United States, and she said it was a shining example of a thriving community.

ERLANGER

The business spotlight for the regular Erlanger council meeting was on Tewes Farm this month, but representatives from the farm, who are mostly family, were involved in a turkey meeting, so City Administrator Mark Collier played a film that showed who the Tewes family is and how long they have been in Erlanger. At the end of the film, Collier encouraged all people to buy their turkeys from Tewes this holiday season.

Mayor Jessica Fette read a proclamation declaring November 2-8 as Road Safety week. Immediately after the proclamation, a plan for road safety, involving e-scooters and e-bikes was rolled out, under the guidance of Lauryn Groce, Community Engagement Coordinator for the city. She was joined by Chad Molley, Superintendent of Erlanger-Elsmere schools, Jessica Dykes, communications Director for Kenton County Schools, and Lauren Ledford, from the Brain Injury Alliance of Northern Kentucky. This program includessafety videos to be distributed to all the schools, and special stickers to put on the sidewalks, as well as a helmet giveaway at the city, and programs that raise awareness of the need to share the sidewalks in a safe manner.

Several people came from Oxford court in Erlanger to complain about the condition of the street from what they say is ‘street creep.’ This condition is a phenomenon where pressure from an expanding street, sidewalk, or driveway slowly pushes against a home’s foundation, garage or driveway slab. Several conditions can cause this problem, including failing expansion joints. This street was put in originally in 1988. Bill Woodside explained the problem to council and he requested that the city do something about the problem. Wendy Murphy spoke more forcefully, saying she was told that her street would not be fixed until 2048, and that was not acceptable.

City Administrator Collier said the city has been working with the residents, and they are trying to find a solution.

Two ordinances had a first reading, one a text amendment for detached garages, and the other a map amendment for Corporex.

FORT WRIGHT

Trees were a main concern in the council meeting at Ft Wright. First of all, the city would like to have plantings in different parts of the city as possible gateways to the city.

Prices were received from Maddox Nursery, as $9,459.40 for the initial planting, and $9,253.35 for a maintenance plan. Council authorized Mayor Dave Hatter to talk to Maddox and enter into an agreement for no more than the above amounts for each project.

A resident, Renee Cooper, came to talk about the trees in the park near her house. She said she loves the trees, but incidents in the past have made her increasingly nervous about one or more of the five trees falling down. Since she lives so close to the trees, she asked the city if they have done anything to find out if the trees are in risk of falling down.

City Administrator Jill Cain Bailey had an estimate from two different arborists, who varied in their opinions on the five trees, but both of them rated the trees at some level of risk. Mayor Hatter said he thought the cost of taking the trees down outweighed the possibility of any of them falling in an accident and damaging a house or a car, or even worse, taking a life. Council agreed and gave him the authority to enter into an agreement with a company to take down all five trees at a cost not to exceed $5,000 apiece.

Council received an ethics report from former city attorney Tim Theissen, who handles the Ethics Board in the city.

PDS Executive Director Josh Wice came to council to introduce himself and take any questions council had.

A municipal order passed with reappointed Todd Berling to the KCPC, and another municipal order reappointed Tom Litzler to TBNK.

CAO Bailey informed council that the city received a grant from OKI to pave Highland Avenue for $227,246. She said it is a federal surface transportation block grant and it requires a 20 percent local match, so the city will be responsible for about $46,000. Council agreed to have her formally accept the grant.

NEWPORT

The Newport board of Commissioners held a special meeting on Monday before their scheduled caucus meeting to pass two commissioners’ orders.

The first authorizes Mayor Thomas L. Guidugli to enter into an agreement that is already in place for shoring up and stabilizing the Purple People bridge on the Cincinnati side. That contract costs $500,000, and the city is taking it on now due to short notice and they will try to find a less expensive alternative by next month.

The second order authorizes the mayor to enter into an interlocal agreement with Newport, Southgate, Dayton and Woodlawn, and Campbell County for animal control services.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

Campbell County Commissioners approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the Campbell County Conservancy to jointly create and maintain natural surface educational walking trails within a specified area in an unused portion of Pendery Park.

After an executive session, Commissioners agreed to authorize Judge Executive Steve Pendery to execute a purchase and sale agreement for a parcel at 1094 Racetrack road for a location at the Public Safety facility.

A resolution passed to extend the CDBG grant in the amount of $996,526 with Atkins, Elrod and Associates for the administrator contract.

Commissioners passed a resolution that would execute a rural secondary program agreement for Clay Ridge road between the county and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

A motion passed which allows the purchase of two 2½ ton single axle trucks.

Another motion passed which would allow bids for slip repairs for Poplar Ridge and Steffen roads.