Covington Business Council’s annual dinner, ‘IGNITE: Sparking a New Legacy.’ coming up; get tickets here

Staff report

The CBC Annual Dinner will bring more than 500 business and civic leaders together to celebrate the achievements surrounding the City’s continued growth.

There’s still time to join the event at the NKY Convention Center on November 5 (Wednesday), One West RiverCenter Blvd. with free parking at the Kenton County Garage, thanks to the BMW Store.

The theme, “Sparking A New Legacy” symbolizes the spark of innovation, leadership and connection that’s fueling Covington’s current and future success. It reflects the role CBC plays in accelerating progress — through advocacy, collaboration and celebration. With major developments like the transformative 250-acre Covington Central Riverfront mixed use development effort that is essentially creating Covington’s first new neighborhood in more than a generation, and the advent of the entrepreneurial hub Sparkhaus, this theme captures the sense of now is the time.

The legacy reference positions the dinner as both a recognition of current changemakers and a rallying call for the next chapter of business in Covington along with a change in the form of government to Mayor-Council which is designed to make government more efficient and adaptive to timely business deals.

The CBC will also honor individuals helping to lead the resurgence of Northern Kentucky’s largest community. The Annual Founder Award will be given to husband-and-wife culinary team Paul Weckman and Emily Wolff who own five restaurants in the Mainstrasse neighborhood and have been heavily involved in a civic sense in the community. The Founder Award is presented to an individual who demonstrates meritorious service in improving the economic well-being of Covington. A new award named the Ascent Award for a leading young professional making an immediate economic impact for the City is being presented to Anthony Bradford of A.M. Titan, multi-family development company based in Covington.

The event begins with networking and cocktails from 5-6:15 p.m. The program and dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. It will conclude at 8 p.m. and attendees are invited to Wenzel Distillery for the after party.