Rolling Stones set to rock the OMNIMAX Theater on Dec 12, 13; brand-new sound mix of 1989-1990 tour

For two nights only, one of rock’s most iconic bands is playing at one of Cincinnati’s most iconic venues. The Rolling Stones are bringing their Steel Wheels/Urban Jungle Tour to Cincinnati Museum Center (CMC). Experience an epic concert experience larger than life in Rolling Stones – At the MAX in CMC’s OMNIMAX Theater December 12 and 13.

Tickets are now on sale.

Sit front row for an 89-minute, 15-song performance from the Rolling Stones’ 1989-1990 tour. Shot across five concerts in three European cities using eight IMAX film cameras, the film is the first-ever feature-length IMAX concert film, showcasing the incomparable stadium-filling power of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, Ronnie Wood and Billy Wyman. Packed with career-defining performances of iconic hits including “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Brown Sugar,” “Start Me Up” and more, the film puts you in the heart of the crowd.

Rolling Stones – At the MAX is a timeless classic that first premiered in CMC’s OMNIMAX® Theater in 1991. After multiple encores in the theater, the film has been digitally remastered with IMAX’s proprietary Digital Media Remastering technology and is available once again for OMNIMAX® audiences after a decade.

The brand-new sound mix delivers the most immersive and electrifying presentation of this legendary performance to date.

“Our Robert D. Lindner Family OMNIMAX® Theater dazzles audiences with 15,000 watts of power through 44 speakers, presenting a unique concert experience that rivals any live performance,” said Tony Lawson, vice president of guest engagement at Cincinnati Museum Center. “It’s only fitting that the Rolling Stones push our sound system to the MAX for an unparalleled, immersive concert experience.”

The complete film set list includes:

• “Continental Drift”

• “Start Me Up”

• “Sad Sad Sad”

• “Tumbling Dice”

• “Ruby Tuesday”

• “Rock and a Hard Place”

• “Honky Tonk Woman”

• “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

• “Happy”

• “Paint It Black”

• “2000 Light Years from Home”

• “Sympathy for the Devil”

• “Street Fighting Man”

• “It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll (But I Like it)”

• “Brown Sugar”

• “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

Special screenings of Rollings Stones – At the MAX are December 12 at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. and December 13 at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Learn more and purchase tickets at cincymuseum.org/rolling-stones.

Cincinnati Museum Center