Nominations open for Gold Star’s Teacher of the Year Award through December 19

Who has the most heart for teaching? Gold Star wants to know – and now, you can help them get the recognition they deserve by making your nomination for the Tri-State’s next Gold Star Teacher of the Year.

For the seventh year, Gold Star is proudly teaming up with The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati (TCT) to honor exemplary teachers in our community. The Gold Star Teacher program looks to find and celebrate exemplary educators with an outstanding commitment to education and their students. Parents, students, community members, and other educational professionals throughout Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky are encouraged to nominate an outstanding educator online from November 1 through December 19.

Gold Star Teachers exhibit several qualities worthy of recognition that showcase their passion for teaching. This includes helping students discover their passions, going above and beyond for their students, and showing courage and integrity in their work. Since the program’s inception in 2020, nearly 3,000 nominations of exceptional teachers across the Tri-state have been made for the Gold Star Teacher of the Year Program. Teachers such as Mrs. Tricia Richardson of St. Mary’s School for going above and beyond for her students, Mrs. Christen Bonfield for immersing students in other cultures, among many others, have been recognized in recent years with this award. Starting in February 2026, the community can vote for one of the 10 Gold Star Teacher finalists. The winner will be announced in March 2026.

Classroom perks, prizes and more

Ten finalists will be chosen from this year’s group of nominees. Each finalist will be surprised at school and given a gift basket including a $100 Gold Star gift card, four MainStage tickets to an upcoming Children’s Theatre production and other surprises.

This year’s grand prize winner will receive a reward worthy of the Gold Star Teacher of the Year title, totaling over $7,000 in grants and experiences. In addition to a $2,000 classroom grant, their school will receive a $1,000 donation to its PTO/PTA. All students and staff receive free cheese coney vouchers. Additionally, the winner will receive a gift basket with TCT/Gold Star swag, school supplies, $500 in gift cards, and their choice of a TCT on Tour Production or a TCT MainStage Production at The Emery for 30 students and two chaperones.

“We’re honored to be back for another year partnering with The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati to shine a spotlight on some local educators who strengthen our communities and our schools,” said Roger David, Gold Star’s President and CEO. “Teachers do far more than just educate; they’re inspiring these kids and shaping their confidence. They’re helping shape our future leaders. We look forward to celebrating more educators.”

Roderick Justice, artistic director at The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati, agrees.

“We continue to be impressed by the outpour of support the Gold Star Teacher program enjoys every year in showcasing the phenomenal people working to inspire our next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs and dynamic talent,” said Justice. “Our partnership with Gold Star gets bigger and better every year, so we know we are sure to be impressed by and wish ‘good luck’ to all this year’s nominees.”

Gold Star and The Children’s Theatre congratulate last year’s winner, Mrs. Tricia Richardson of St. Mary’s School in Alexandria, KY, as the sixth recipient of its Gold Star Teacher Award. Richardson received 19,834 of the 83,000+ votes cast, a number indicative of how valuable and appreciated our region’s educators are.

NEW for 2025 – Nominate your teacher and you both get rewarded in the new Gold Star Rewards app! Each nominator will receive a BOGO Burger & Fries and the nominated Teacher will receive a FREE Way! To nominate a teacher or for more information on the Gold Star Teacher program, visit www.goldstarchili.com/goldstarteacher.

Trisha Richardson of St. Mary’s School in Alexandria was last years Gold Star Teacher Award winner.

Gold Star