City of Florence invites community to participate in annual Christmas card contest and card collection

The City of Florence is inviting elementary and middle school students in grades K–8, and anyone in the community who wishes to spread holiday cheer, to participate in the 2025 City of Florence Holiday Card Contest and Card Collection.

The annual event encourages creativity, kindness, and community connection by delivering heartfelt, handmade holiday cards to senior living homes throughout Florence. Mayor Julie Aubuchon will personally deliver the cards, ensuring local seniors feel remembered and appreciated this holiday season.

Students may submit their original handmade cards for contest consideration from November 3 through November 17 at the Florence Government Center, Administration Department, 8100 Ewing Boulevard, Florence. Cards received after November 17 but before December 12 will still be delivered to senior residents, though they will not be eligible for contest judging.

Winning entries will be honored during the Florence Tree Lighting Celebration on Tuesday, December 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Florence Government Center. Prizes will be awarded in the following grade brackets: K–1, 2–3, 4–5, and 6–8. One exceptional design will also receive the Mayor’s Choice Award for best overall entry.

Cards should reflect a winter holiday theme, such as Christmas, Hanukkah, or general winter cheer, and promote positivity, kindness, and joy. Submissions must be original, handmade designs approximately 5”x7” or 8.5”x5.5” in size. Students are encouraged to use paper, crayons, markers, pencils, and pens; glitter and loose decorations should be avoided. Each student’s card should include their full name and grade on the back, along with their teacher’s name, school, and contact information for notification purposes.

Anyone in the community who wishes to participate, whether individuals, families, organizations, or classrooms, is welcome to create and submit cards for delivery to local seniors. Multiple cards may be bundled together with a rubber band or placed in a large envelope labeled with the school, group, or organization name. Individual envelopes are not necessary, as this helps make distribution easier.

The City of Florence encourages everyone to take part in this meaningful effort to brighten the holidays for seniors in our community. For additional information, visit www.florence-ky.gov or reach out to the Administration Department at 859-647-8177.

City of Florence