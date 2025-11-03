Kentucky State Police, Prevent Child Abuse KY offer videos for parents to keep kids safe online

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Gov. Andy Beshear says children are our most precious gift, so we must do everything we can to protect them, including when they go online.

“As we all know, this generation of kids is more online than any generation before them,” Beshear said during his weekly press conference on Thursday. “It’s important we teach kids, parents and caregivers about online safety. That’s why the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crimes Branch has partnered with Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky to produce a series of videos giving parents tips on how to keep their kids safe online.”

He says the videos provide practical advice to help prevent children from seeing content or interacting with individuals they shouldn’t.

“There are ten videos on Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky‘s website under the resource tab,” Beshear stated. “All ten can be viewed in less than 45 minutes. The Kentucky State Police and our local law enforcement agencies have also been working vigilantly to bring child predators to justice.”

According to Beshear, when he was Attorney General, his office arrested more child predators than any of his predecessors and he has continued that priority while serving as Governor.

“Since taking office in 2019, Kentucky State Police have arrested 474 online predators for internet-related crimes against Kentucky’s children,” the Governor noted. “That includes child pornography, online enticement, child sex trafficking, child exploitation, production and distribution of explicit material involving minors.”



This month alone, the KSP Electronic Crimes Branch has made three major arrests for illegal online activity involving children.

“Our message is clear,” Beshear stated. “Prey on children online or in person, we will find you, we will arrest you, we will incarcerate you. We want to keep every one of Kentucky’s children safe. We will not stop until we find you. This work will continue, so that every kid can grow up healthy, happy and safe.”

Find the online safety training at pcaky.org/internet-safety.