HONK and Collection 21 team up for Veterans Day celebration in Erlanger on November 11

This Veterans Day, Collection 21 is opening its doors for a special day of remembrance and community connection to honor local veterans and support affordable homeownership in Northern Kentucky.

The event will be held at Collection 21, 21 Kenton Lands Road, Erlanger,Tuesday, November 11, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. (Last entry at 3 p.m.)

The celebration, hosted in partnership with Housing Opportunities of Northern Kentucky (HONK), invites the public to spend the day exploring one of the region’s most unique attractions — a museum featuring more than 250 vintage cars, trucks, and a curated model-train exhibit — while also giving back to a worthy local cause.

Admission is free for veterans as a way of saying “thank you” for their service. General admission is a suggested $15 donation, with all proceeds benefiting HONK and its mission of helping Northern Kentucky families and households achieve the dream of homeownership. The first 25 veterans through the doors will also enjoy complimentary bagged refreshments in the lobby after their tour.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet local veterans, hear their stories, and celebrate the many ways they’ve contributed to both the nation and the Northern Kentucky community. The event promises an atmosphere of gratitude and fellowship, bringing together people of all ages to reflect, connect, and celebrate.

Collection 21, which opened in 2022, has become a “hidden gem” in Erlanger — known for its stunning array of classic automobiles ranging from early 20th-Century models to iconic favorites like the 1963 split-window Corvette and the 1982 DeLorean. Beyond its impressive collection, the museum has become a valued community partner, regularly hosting events that raise funds for HONK’s homeownership and neighborhood revitalization programs.

Every dollar raised during the Veterans Day Celebration goes directly toward HONK’s ongoing efforts to provide affordable housing opportunities across Kenton, Boone, and Campbell counties.

Community members are encouraged to bring friends, family, and neighbors to enjoy a day filled with gratitude, history, and hope. Attendees can follow @honkhomes on social media for event updates and photos.