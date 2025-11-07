Covington’s Paul Strickland keeps art of storytelling alive; upcoming shows are hilarious and heart-felt

By Laura Kroeger

NKyTribune staff writer

If you stroll down Pike Street in Covington, you may hear some unusual sounds from Paul Strickland’s house as he practices his art of storytelling along with an accompanying guitar.

A professional storyteller, comedian, musician, and Covington resident since 2010, Strickland is bringing the 2025 Cincinnati Storytelling Festival to the Know Theatre in Over-the-Rhine November 13-15. Now in its fifth year, the festival moves from Cincinnati’s west site to what Strickland calls “a more central location.” It’s also the venue for more storytelling holiday shows in December.

“It’s an exciting move for us since the Know Theatre embraces alternative theatre,” explains Strickland. “The local arts scene really reached out to us. What we are doing is rooted in tradition. It’s nice to put down cell phones and return to how stories used to be passed down generation to generation.”

The festival features professional storytellers representing various backgrounds and traditions. Strickland often relays stories “told” to him by his Ain’t True and Uncle False who live in the cul-de-sac of Big Fib Trailer Park in a mythical area of the American South. He incorporates his guitar playing as he mystifies the audience with yarns that are laugh-out-loud hilarious as well as heart-felt.

He will be joined by Charlotte Blake Alston who often uses vocals in her storytelling performances. Her 30 years of experience have taken her to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the Smithsonian Institution, universities and at regional, national and international storytelling festivals. Once an elementary school teacher, she possesses an amazing ability to make traditional and contemporary African and African American stories come alive.

Bil Lepp rounds out the trio. He is an award-winning storyteller, author and recording artist. Lepp is the host of the History Channel’s Man vs. History series and has hosted NPR’s internationally syndicated Mountain Stage.

“Bil has distinguished himself as the five-time champion of the National Liar’s Contest. So you can only imagine how fun it will be to decipher truth from whatever else he feeds the audience,” jokes Strickland.

Originally an opera and poetry major, Strickland definitely found another career path that delights audiences.

“I see myself less a troubadour and more an untroubadour.”

He has won the “Best of Fest” honors 13 times at numerous fringe festivals around the U.S. and Canada. He has also appeared in theatres, comedy clubs and even at two prisons where he emphasizes he was NOT an inmate at the time.

When he is not performing, Strickland is coaching people on perfecting their storytelling and stage presence along with Erika, his “partner in life and art.”

Strickland emphasizes that no performances through the November 13-15 weekend will be repeated.

Shows at 7 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. run on Thursday, Friday’s “Laugh Riot” begins at 6 p.m. with a dinner break 7-8:30 p.m. followed by “Spooky Stories” at 8:30 p.m. because who says Halloween has to end October 31?

The Saturday lineup features a free children’s event at 2 p.m. Then a variety of sessions follow at 4:30 p.m., 5:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Tickets are available from the box office at 513-300-5669 or http://www.cincystoryfest.com/buy-tickets.

As for the holidays, Strickland wants the community to know that those lovable tricksters Ain’t True and Uncle False will be at it again, retelling holiday classics, twisting carols and rearranging holiday songs you didn’t think you needed to know…until now.

Shows run December 7-20 at the Know Theatre, of course.