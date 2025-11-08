Opinion – Jon Danks: The difference a coach can make — Kyle Niederman is an example of the best

In the Erlanger/Elsmere school district, there has been a long known struggle of football teams having mediocre football seasons or woes in the playoffs for the last couple decades.

Insert John Kyle Niederman and there has been a dramatic turnaround over the last 8 years, not only on the football field, but in the classroom and school hallways.

Mr. Niederman has been in education for 30 years and has dedicated his life to mentoring young adults as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal, all while coaching. A man of few words and known for avoiding praise, he has used his role to push his brand on young adults, “Be here, Be better and Be accountable.”

Speaking with past players, students and coworkers even beyond his last eight years at Lloyd, the “Niederman effect” is a common theme. Quoting a former student athlete, “From the moment he stepped foot into Lloyd High School as an assistant principal, he knew what his purpose was: to be an exceptional role model and shape all around him into exceptional individuals.”

Kyle Niederman came to Lloyd after the school had a non-exceptional football season and joined a staff that was following a strong principal in second year of being at the helm. Mr. Niederman made it a point to mark time off in his calendar to walk the halls, speak with students and listen to teachers. He carried himself with confidence and expected it of his fellow educators and students when they were in the halls of Lloyd Memorial between 7:45 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. While Mr. Niederman has been at the Erlanger/Elsmere school district: attendance has improved, behavioral problems have dropped and football players walk around with an earned sense of pride to be on the team again.

The definition of a Juggernaut (Lloyd’s school mascot) is as follows; a huge, powerful, and overwhelming force or institution. Under the helm of Mr. Niederman, the Lloyd football team has become just that. After 8 years of leading the program he has: incorporated the youth program, taken control of the middle school program, involved parents, performed weekly grade checks, held students to a higher standard, increased the staff from 11 to 17 coaches and increased the number of players from 49 to 83. All of these actions have not only impacted the football field, but changed the community of Erlanger/Elsmere.

• School attendance and game day attendance have both increased.

• Classroom problems have decreased.

• More football players have achieved scholarships, trade school opportunities and other adult success.

• Increased retention of local talent that had previously left the school district in a heavily populated high school area.

So how does he do it? Outside of all the previous statements, Mr. Niederman has an extremely supportive family that carries his high expectations of excellence in life and career. To quote a few other anonymous student/athletes from his tenure:

• “Niederman instilled a sense of pride in me that I never had before.”

• “Coach would have the Lions Den over for dinner and Mrs. Niederman would make her amazing jambalaya and he would spend the whole time listening to us and asking for our input on how to make himself and the team better, and he would make us feel heard.”

• “Coach created a truly player-led program called the Lions Den and listened to us.”

• “Coach’s greatest speech was the ‘What about us’ speech, asking us to believe in ourselves and take pride in what we have.”

Mr. Niederman is the true example of restorative leadership and the male mentor that every man who has ever played football before, wants in life. A head coach that doesn’t swear at his players, holds his young men accountable and expects the same accountability out of his coaches.

As a Lloyd alumnus, I am beyond proud to see how this one man has changed the culture within the halls of Lloyd Memorial High School, revamped a program that hadn’t gone undefeated in 30 years and is helping to raise young men to be better and more accountable in our ever changing world. No matter how this season ends, Mr. Kyle Niederman deserves the respect he is owed for shaping generations of good young men, all while winning some really good football games. Go Juggs!

He is a man from a different generation that isn’t afraid to set the bar, but also inspires young men to continuously try and raise it. While he may stem from Boone county, he is a true JUGGERNAUT.”

Jon Danks is a teacher at Lloyd High School where Kyle Niederman is assistant principal and football coach.