Eight months in, the Bodega at Roebling pivots amid Covington’s downtown growth

By Lorelei Smillie

NKyTribune reporter

The Bodega at Roebling has settled into its stride in fast-developing Roebling Point: serving bagel sandwiches by day and now booking private events in what was once a backroom speakeasy.

Jamir Davis, a Covington-based civil rights lawyer, opened the Bodega in March 2025. His years in civil litigation helped root him in the local community, which he now hopes to serve in a completely different way.

“Law can be adversarial,” said Davis. “Here, people just thank me for their sandwiches.”

Davis opened the Bodega after years of traveling and collecting culinary inspiration. During visits to his sister in New York City, he fell in love with the idea of the neighborhood bodega: a spot for coffee, sandwiches. and pantry staples. After more than 15 years of dreaming, he brought that concept home to Covington.

“We’ve settled in. We’ve figured out the staples of our restaurant,” Davis said.

When the Bodega first opened, they offered a speakeasy-style cocktail bar in the back. Davis has since transitioned the space into a private event room that hosts corporate and social gatherings. Rather than focusing on the bar aspect of the business, Davis has found more success in serving the breakfast and lunch crowd.

Although many of the menu items are designed for a relaxing lunch date, such as charcuterie boards and an extensive wine list, the downtown community’s need for local lunch spots has driven the Bodega’s focus towards quick and high-quality meals.

Located near the Roebling Bridge, the restaurant benefits from the wave of downtown development that’s reshaping the city’s riverfront. The Bodega serves professionals from nearby offices including RiverCenter, Gateway Center, DBL Law Center and the newly opened OneNKY building.

The most popular menu item is the bacon, egg and cheese bagel sandwich, followed by the prosciutto and egg and the classic lox. Bagels are shipped fresh from New York City, and other ingredients are sourced locally. In addition to sandwiches, the shop also offers a variety of seasonal ice cream flavors, coffee, tea, and pantry staples.

Davis said customers are drawn to the Bodega for a fast and delicious breakfast or lunch. Many people work nearby and are looking for something they can get in 45 minutes or less on their lunch break. The Bodega is one of the only places to grab food within walking distance.

As the Covington Central Riverfront project continues, Davis looks forward to a growing customer base of young professionals. The city has invested over $100 million into the master plan to create a new 23-acre mixed use neighborhood.

“This area is growing significantly. We’re looking forward to all the big development that’s happening,” Davis said.

The Bodega at Roebling, 326 Scott St., Covington. Open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and closed on Tuesdays.