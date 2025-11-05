Kentucky Court of Justice to commemorate 50th anniversary throughout 2026

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

The Kentucky Court of Justice will be commemorating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Kentucky’s unified court system throughout 2026.

The Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) announced the upcoming observance Tuesday, on the anniversary of Kentucky voters approving the landmark constitutional amendment that reformed the judiciary during the 1975 General Election.

The 1976 Judicial Article fundamentally changed how justice is administered in Kentucky. Before its adoption, more than 300 separate courts operated under different rules, funding systems and jurisdictions.

The amendment unified those courts into a single, statewide system led by the Supreme Court of Kentucky, creating consistency in how cases are handled from county to county.

The amendment was enacted with overwhelming bipartisan support from the Kentucky General Assembly, which placed the measure on the ballot for voter approval. The reform succeeded through cooperation among state leaders, legislators, members of the bar and local officials across Kentucky, including county judge-executives who worked to ensure the new system could be implemented smoothly at the local level.

It also established the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) to provide centralized support for the Judicial Branch, handling finances, technology, personnel, facilities and communications for every court in all 120 counties. The reform modernized Kentucky’s judiciary, strengthened accountability and ensured equal access to justice regardless of where a person lives.

“This milestone marks more than an anniversary. It marks a transformation in how justice is delivered across Kentucky,” said Chief Justice of the Commonwealth Debra Hembree Lambert. “When voters approved this amendment in 1975, they helped make Kentucky a national leader in judicial reform. That success was possible only because of the vision and collaboration of the General Assembly and community leaders throughout the commonwealth. Our unified system remains one of the most progressive and well-structured in the country, a model that other states continue to look to even 50 years later.”

To mark the occasion, the AOC also unveiled a commemorative logo featuring Lady Justice, the emblem will appear on official Judicial Branch materials, social media and public outreach throughout 2026.

The commemoration will include educational initiatives, historical features and community engagement opportunities to highlight the past, present and future of Kentucky’s judiciary. Specific events and programming will be announced in the coming months.