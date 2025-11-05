Covington shares food assistance resources amid federal SNAP uncertainty

As the federal government shutdown continues, questions remain about Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. For individuals and families who may be affected, Covington has a strong network of local food pantries, churches, and community organizations ready to help provide support.

The City of Covington encourages residents who may be in need — as well as those looking to give back through donations or volunteering — to connect with the following local resources:

Food Pantries, Food Banks, and Assistance Programs in Covington:

These organizations play a vital role in supporting Covington residents year-round, offering not just food, but stability and a sense of community. Many rely on donations and volunteers to operate, so those looking to lend a hand can make a direct and meaningful impact by contributing non-perishable food items, hygiene products, or financial support.

For a broader look at regional resources, the United Way of Greater Cincinnati offers this online searchable database of agencies across Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati that provide food and grocery assistance.

Covington is a community that takes care of its neighbors, and together, we can ensure everyone has access to the essentials they need.

