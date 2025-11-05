Kenton County Sheriff Charles Korzenborn elected officer of Kentucky Sheriffs’ Association

The Kentucky Sheriffs’ Association has elected Kenton County Sheriff Charles Korzenborn secretary/treasurer of the association at its annual conference, attended by 113 sheriffs, deputies and staff participating in 40 hours of training.

Executive Director of the association, Jerry Watner, praised Sheriff Korzenborn for his positive representation and commitment to serving Kentucky’s citizens and emphasized the association’s dedication to improving the Office of Sheriff through ongoing training and legislative updates.

“We congratulate Sheriff Korzenborn on being elected KSA Secretary/Treasurer. We look forward to a great year and hope everyone will lend their hand in support of and congratulations to Sheriff Korzenborn.”

Korzenborn left his family’s automotive repair business to run for Kenton County sheriff in the late 1990s and has been the longest-serving sheriff in Kenton County’s history. His current term ends in December, 2026.

