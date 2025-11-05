Kentucky Department of Agriculture announces 2026 poster, essay contest

Kentucky students are invited to enter the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s (KDA) annual Poster and Essay Contest, Commissioner of Agriculture Jonathan Shell has announced.

The theme of the 2026 contest is “Bluegrass Roots, Agriculture Strong” encouraging contestants to illustrate in words, original artwork, or photographs how Kentucky’s heritage is reflective in its agriculture.

“Kentucky’s history is deeply rooted in agriculture. Residents can be proud of the work farmers and producers do every day to honor that history and plan for the future,” Commissioner Shell said. “By showcasing that love for our heritage in written words and beautiful art, Kentucky students can show their appreciation for what Kentucky farmers have built in our communities. This year’s contest invites students to share how Kentucky’s farming past has played a vital role for Kentucky’s future.”

Students in grades K-12 may submit a poster, an essay of 500 words or less, or a digital entry, which may be photos or original digital artwork. Each entry must include the actual written theme and be postmarked by Friday, March 20, 2026.

Winners will be notified by Friday, April 17, 2026.

Winners in the poster and essay competitions will be selected in each grade. One statewide winner will be selected for digital artwork.

Each winner will receive a $100 award from Kentucky Agriculture and Environment in the Classroom and will be recognized at the 2026 Poster and Essay Contest Awards Ceremony next year. Winning entries will be displayed in Commissioner Shell’s Frankfort office and at the 2026 Kentucky State Fair in August in Louisville.

For more information, including complete contest rules and an entry form, go to kyagr.com/marketing/poster-essay-contest or contact Bethany Mattingly, director of KDA’s Agriculture Education and Outreach Division, at Bethany.Mattingly@ky.gov or 502-782-4125.

Kentucky Department of Agriculture