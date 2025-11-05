UPS plane crashes on takeoff at Louisville International Airport, killing three crewmembers

Gov. Andy Beshear joined emergency management officials and first responders at Louisville Metro Hall to update Kentuckians on the UPS plane crash near the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. The first report of the crash came in at approximately 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

“Folks ,this is a catastrophic event and there are a lot of people hurting who need our love and support,” said Gov. Beshear. “Let’s please pray for all those affected, and for the dedicated first responders who will be working around the clock to help keep our community safe. Remember: We are in this together, Kentucky.”

UPS flight 2976 from Louisville, Kentucky, to Honolulu – an MD-11 with three crewmembers on board – was involved in a catastrophic crash just beyond the takeoff runway. The three crewmembers were among eleven killed. Four otherw killed were not on the plane, qccording to later reports.

While there was no hazardous cargo on board, impacts can create dangerous conditions and items on the ground where the crash took place can also cause potential hazards.

The investigation is being led by the National Transportation Safety Board, which will serve as the primary source of information.

Current updates include:

• Known fatalities: 7

• Injuries: 11; those injured are being treated at area hospitals.

• Victim Family Reunification Center: Louisville Metro Police Training Academy at 2911 Taylor Blvd. Family members seeking information about a UPS employee can also call 800-631-0604.

• United Way is offering shelter to anyone who is impacted. Website: metrounitedway.org.

• Two businesses were directly impacted: Kentucky Petroleum Recycling, which is pending updates and Grade A Auto Parts, which has accounted for all but two employees.

• The radius for those instructed to shelter in place has been adjusted to anything north of the airport and extending to the Ohio River. This area includes South Louisville, Old Louisville and Downtown.

This story will be updated as new information is available.

