Mike Tussey: Like father, like son — the Martins, a broadcasting legacy

A short time ago the news broke that renown Ashland Tomcats sportscaster Dicky Martin had passed after a very long illness. The news of his death touched thousands within his home town and the broadcasting family as well.

The phrase – “like father, like son” certainly fit the Martin family because of Dicky’s father, the late Dick Martin who was not only a very astute business man and broadcaster but served as Ashland mayor as well.

My friendship with Mayor Martin grew through my duties with the Ashland Police Department. Dick loved promoting his hometown of Ashland by any means possible. He was very high profile.

The aforementioned phrase -“like father, like son” means that a son often resembles his father in behavior, appearance and personality. I’m sure many have heard other phrases such as -“chip off the old block” or “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree”.

Before Dicky was born his dad was well into his broadcasting career and I have to say that doesn’t mean he was playing the hits in the early 50’s. Dick loved sports and calling play by play which was very obvious when he became the Voice of the Tomcats. I remember listening to Dick during my high school years with his powerful voice.

As the years passed, Dick’s son Dicky spent lots of time with his dad at the games and this is where he picked up a strong love for the profession as he watched and listened to his dad call the play by play.

As a child grows, he is influenced by what he sees his parents do and say. Words and actions affect them too. The end result – once a child reaches adulthood, he seems to even possess traits of their father or mother. By the time Dicky was 21, he became the new Voice of the Tomcats in 1975. By now, even as young as he was, he had begun to master the nuances of calling play by play.

Ashland fans took to him immediately. They loved his style and obvious love of the Tomcats. Sure, he was outspoken and always told his listeners the way it was even if was sometimes negative.

By 1975, I was well into my broadcasting career calling play by play via radio and cablevision channel 12 throughout the 16th region. From time to time, some of my assigned games were in Ashland’s James A. Anderson gym. This is where I met a very young Dicky.

Dicky had an affable personality and loved meeting new friends. He called the games from courtside, and visiting broadcasters called the games from on high in the small box on the gym ceiling.

As the years passed, Dicky was becoming a staple of success calling the Tomcat games. He was loving it and the fans loved him. There was only one Dicky and that was it. However, Dicky’s best friend David “Dirk” Payne soon joined the Tomcat broadcasts and that quickly became a reflection of what Ashland Tomcat athletics was all about. Sadly, some years ago, Dirk passed away. Dicky was devastated. They were very close off the broadcasts and at courtside.

We broadcasters develop our own styles and on air personalities. It just happens. If there was one thing I noticed about Dicky’s broadcasts it was he was totally prepared in every facet of the game. He knew exactly what needed to be said, and he had the facts ready to roll.

I liked that because that’s exactly what I did as well throughout my near 60 years of calling play by play. I would spend days gathering “preps” for every game that I ever donned a headset for.

This commonality between Dicky and me was evident as I loved listening to him because he knew what it took to paint the entire game for his fans. You could call him an “entertainer.”

Dicky and I had fun calling the annual Christmas basketball classic – the Ashland Invitational Tournament. I told him once I was going to put him on Cablevision Channel 12’s camera with my comments of him and to smile for the fans. He loved that.

By 1990, after retiring from the Ashland Police Department, I visited Dicky at WCMI and boldly stated: “DICKY, ITS TIME TO PUT ME ON THE AIR!” He laughed and said, “lets talk about that!”





He had a vision. He wanted me to become the WCMI radio Voice of the Boyd County Lions, host a mid-day slot 10-2 on WCMI and then co – host WCMI’s Monday Night Sports Rap Show on Monday evenings with him. This was a huge idea, because two of the 16th Region powerhouses would now be broadcast on WCMI AM/FM.

Over the years, you would find Dicky and me usually at press row at the 16th Regional tourney in Morehead and at Rupp Arena when Dicky was calling games on his “Schoolboy Radio Network” while I was working the games on the KHSAA State Tournament Network.

Per his father’s thoughts of supporting the community, Dicky made plans for the Ashland Optimist Club to broadcast their annual community auction on WCMI. Even to the point of moving it to broadcast LIVE from the Ashland mall. All proceeds went to community charities. We had so much fun broadcasting weekdays nights for a week, sometimes our laughter even brought tears.

Dicky’s calling the Tomcats’ games reached the 50-year mark in 2025.

Recently, Dick Martin and Dicky were greatly honored when the spacious press box at Putnam Stadium would soon carry both of their names in honor of the Martin legacy. When Dicky was told of this incredible honor, he went to tears.

Tuesday, October 15, 2025 Dick Martin was posthumously inducted into the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame. I am very proud to share our Hallowed Hall with Dick and his accomplishments and legacy of life. Sadly, Dicky passed the very next day. Given Dicky’s accomplishments and lifelong success, without any doubt – it’s time for Dicky’s induction as well.

So, I just got a feeling that when Dicky arrived at Heaven’s gates, I would like to think that his Dad and Dirk Payne were there to greet him with Golden Headsets to call those Heavenly Games.



Thanks Dicky for all those Great Memories. We miss ya.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.