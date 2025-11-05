Queen City Con: The cybersecurity conference that ignites hands-on learning

Queen City Con, the Midwest’s leading community-driven cybersecurity conference, is set to return to Cincinnati this week for its third year from November 7-9 in downtown Cincinnati at the Hyatt.



Created and managed by the information security (infosec) community for the information security community, this three-day volunteer-run event brings together the brightest minds in cybersecurity for an immersive experience focused on education, networking, and professional development. Nearly 600 tickets were sold for last year’s conference and organizers hope to eclipse that number this year.

As cyber threats evolve and cyber risks skyrocket in an increasingly digital society, Queen City Con stands out as a vital opportunity for professionals, enthusiasts, and newcomers alike to explore cutting-edge topics with some of the leading minds in information security, says marketing director Dave Hatter.



Attendees will dive into an agenda featuring a wide variety of expert speakers, interactive breakout sessions blending presentations with hands-on workshops, and specialized “villages” for practical exercises and activities lead by industry experts.



A standout highlight is the Career Village, offering invaluable resources such as resume reviews, mock interviews, and career advice tailored to multiple learning styles and accommodations for individuals looking to break into or advance their careers in cybersecurity.



“Queen City Con is more than just a conference, it’s a catalyst for growth and connection in the cybersecurity field,” said William McGuire, President/Co-Founder. “We’re committed to fostering an inclusive environment where attendees can learn from industry leaders, build meaningful connections, and have fun while advancing their cybersecurity skills.”



Tickets are available through the official registration portal and participants are encouraged to secure their spots now for this open-to-all event that welcomes anyone passionate about cybersecurity. Additional perks include exclusive apparel and supplies from the Vault store, and volunteer opportunities to help support the conference.



Queen City Con aims to not only educate but also strengthen the local and global cybersecurity community, making it an essential gathering for media coverage on emerging trends, talent development, and collaborative defense strategies against cyber risks.



For more information, visit queencitycon.org.