Emerson’s Bakery, home-owned, home-baked, tastes like home — five locations, 50 years

By Jennifer Jahn

NKyTribune staff writer

Emerson’s Bakery has earned two favorite titles this year: Best Bakery and Best Donut in Northern Kentucky. The awards, given annually by NKY Magazine, recognize more than just great donuts and baked goods — they celebrate a beloved local institution. Emerson’s is a true staple of Northern Kentucky’s southern charm and Midwest spirit, serving riverfront cities, suburban neighborhoods, and rural homesteads alike.

With five locations, Emerson’s has earned the trust of its communities by offering traditional favorites, introducing new treats, and supporting local causes and events.

I had the opportunity to sit down with Steve Emerson, son of founders Cecil and Sharon, at the Independence location on Madison Pike. A crisp autumn morning is the perfect time to walk into a warm, welcoming bakery. The staff greeted customers with smiles, the shelves were full, and the air carried that unmistakable scent—sweet, comforting, and irresistible.

Steve shared how it all began when his parents took a leap of faith and opened their first bakery in Florence. The risk paid off. Fifty years later, five stores are thriving, and Steve now serves as General Manager. “The business never sleeps, and neither does the manager,” he said.

The grind is worth it, though. Through persistence and hard work, Emerson continues the tradition his parents started. Customers still come back for the classics: the cheese pocket, smiley-face cookies, and fried Danish. At the same time, Steve has added fresh offerings like bagels at the US-42 Florence store, hot donuts on Sundays, and sourdough bread.

From timeless favorites to new creations and an award-winning donut, Steve proudly distinguishes the bakery’s craft.

“You know there’s donut shops and there’s bakeries, and there’s a clear difference,” he said. “We are a bakery. We are not a donut shop.”

You’ll taste the difference.

Community connection means a great deal to Steve. His name may be well known, but he wants the bakeries themselves to be part of each community’s heart. One example, close to his own heart is Shine Like Lauren, Inc., an organization created in memory of Lauren Collins, who was tragically killed on I-75 in July 2023. Lauren had worked at the Independence location and was known for her bright spirit and kindness. These qualities continue to shine through the bakery’s involvement with the organization.

Amid the daily operations and community outreach, Steve gives full credit to his staff. They arrive early, craft and bake every treat, and help sustain the legacy his parents began. “Family-owned, family-run, producing high-quality, consistent products every day, and affordable. That’s what our legacy should be.”

All you have to do is look at the bakery box to see that family means everything to the Emersons. Their name is front and center, proudly displayed across the top. On the side, you’ll always find a special tribute to Sharon – “Sweet Sharon” – a constant reminder of the steadfast wife, mother, and co-founder who helped shape the bakery’s story.

Emerson’s Bakery isn’t just a place to pick up pastries—it’s a piece of Northern Kentucky’s story. From its humble beginnings in Florence to its five bustling locations today, the Emerson family’s dedication to quality, tradition, and community continues to grow. Whether you stop in for a smiley-face cookie or a Sunday hot donut, you’re not just tasting a treat — you’re savoring a legacy baked with heart.