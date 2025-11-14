BE NKY unveils updated target industry sectors for a prosperous Northern Kentucky

The Northern Kentucky economy, mirroring national trends, evolved significantly in recent years due to the emergence of COVID-19, changing federal economic policies, such as tariffs enacted by the current presidential administration, and global instability, including wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Five years after BE NKY Growth Partnership collaborated with Ernst & Young to release its first target industry study, the company is again evaluating which industry sectors will provide the Northern Kentucky region with a high-growth economy driven by high-quality jobs. This new study will guide BE NKY’s business retention and attraction efforts in Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties for years to come.

Establishing target industries enables BE NKY and its partners to efficiently focus resources on industry sectors that are on an upward trajectory so Northern Kentucky can better compete in the global marketplace for trade and investment.

To establish target industries, EY first examined which industries are growing, or projected to grow, in terms of employment on national and local levels. These industries were then narrowed down to those that have an existing presence in NKY and further drilled down to those that best suit NKY’s assets and align with NKY’s goals and values.

Jung Kim, research director for EY’s Economic Development Advisory Services Practice, presented initial findings from this study at BE NKY’s Q4 2025 Economic Development Briefing Wednesday.

Building on BE NKY’s previous target industry study, advanced manufacturing, information technology (IT), life sciences, and supply chain management and support services continue to be top drivers of growth in the region and present many opportunities for cross-industry collaboration.

Real-time data availability through the IT sector can provide insights on usage and predictive maintenance for machines used in advanced manufacturing, and data processing capabilities support biotech advances and patient-centric precision medicine in the life sciences.

“While Northern Kentucky continues to progress with their targeted industries and business development, there is always room to improve and refine operations,” said Kim. “This analysis factors in the latest developments in technology and global trends to delve deeper into the region’s strengths and opportunities.”

The study adjusts the subsectors BE NKY focused on over the past five years. These include the addition of chemicals to the materials and packaging subsector, the combination of electronics manufacturing and electrical equipment manufacturing into a single subsector, and the addition of industrial machinery and equipment, an industry with legacy roots in the region and continued growth potential.

“Stakeholders in our four target industries have access to outstanding assets and opportunities in Northern Kentucky that aren’t available elsewhere, including the LifeSciKY wet lab space at the OneNKY Center, SparkHaus, and the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport,” said BE NKY Growth Partnership Vice President of Economic Development Kimberly Rossetti. “We are grateful to EY for distilling their research so we create opportunity and prosperity for all Northern Kentuckians through good-paying and rewarding careers in our target sectors.”

President Amy Holloway, who partnered with EY, will offer an in-depth look at these industry sectors and their growth opportunities at BE NKY’s 2026 Annual Forum on Jan. 30 at Turfway Park in Florence.

More information and a link to register can be found at be-nky.com.

BE NKY Growth Partnership