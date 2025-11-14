NewsMakers ’25: Will Ziegler, a ‘giant’ in community life for decades, has lived a life of quiet service

By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

Will Ziegler is the embodiment of the consummate gentleman. A veritable fixture in the framework of Northern Kentucky for many years, he is a servant-leader driven by his deep sense of place, his faith, his principles, his experiences and a full measure of wisdom thrown in.

At 91, he has stepped back a bit, he says. And it’s true he doesn’t go to the law office everyday but he does remain involved — and engaged — as president of the R.C. Durr Foundation and providing advice and counsel to organizations he cares about. That’s a long list, grown over decades of community service.

Following the advice of his good friend, R.C. Durr, he is not about to “forget where he came from.” And that was from hard-working parents who expected him to work too. At age 9, he sold his mom’s homegrown tomatoes house-to-house in his Park Hills neighborhood. As a young boy, he worked on a farm (because Park Hills was farmland back then), was a caddy at the golf course in Devou Park, became a bus boy and a car hop at Town ‘n Country restaurant — and, over the years, worked up to waiter and bartender. He worked his way through law school as a bartender and an investigator for an insurance company and loading trucks at a local brewery.

The lesson from his parents was honest work is honest work and was not to be avoided. He developed a strong work ethic, got a practical education working with “older people,” and developed, as one of the waitresses he worked with said, “a gift of gab.”

He went to Covington Latin School, Thomas More College (then Villa Madonna College), the University of Cincinnati College of Law (LL.B) and the University of Michigan Law School (J.D.). He is a founding member of the prestigious Ziegler & Schneider law firm, which celebrated his 60 years with the firm in 2018. (See the NKyTribune’s story here.)

He started his law practice with his friend Andy Clark, who at age 33 was tragically killed in the 1967 TWA crash at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. Young Will found himself picking up the pieces through his devastation. This is how Will became general counsel for CVG — and also for R.C. Durr. And he managed to save most of Andy’s other clients as well.

It was a crucial time for the airport as it needed a way to finance its growth potential. Over several years, Will’s sharp legal counsel resulted in a then-rare “use agreement” with six airlines that locked them into landing fees they had to continue to pay even if they stopped serving the airport. This guaranteed a long-term financial base that allowed the airport to leverage bonds that paid for growth — like land acquisition, new terminals and more. The results are clearly felt today. Ziegler served as legal counsel for the airport for more than 50 years; his law firm continues to serve in that role. His firm also continues to serve as legal counsel to various municipal and governmental bodies and financial institutions.

His work for R.C.’s enterprises grew exponentially, and R.C.’s regard for Will’s expertise and trustworthiness grew even more. That ultimately led to the establishment — on Will’s advice — of the R.C. Durr Foundation which will continue in perpetuity to give back to the NKY community. Already, millions of dollars have been given to local charities. Earlier this year, the foundation commissioned a book, “R.C. Durr: The Man and the Legacy,” to perpetuate his story as well. (Purchase the book here.)

Ziegler has served as a member of the Northern Kentucky Independent Board of Health, a trustee of Thomas More University and the University of Cincinnati Foundation, a member of the board of advisors of the University of Cincinnati College of Law, president of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the boards of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the NKY Convention Center, just to name a few. He has received awards — also too numerous to list in full — that include the Devou Cup, the Horizon Award, and the Thomas More University Medallion.

“Will Ziegler is one of the unsung heroes of our Northern Kentucky community,” said his longtime associate, Bob Zapp. “He has had significant involvement in many of the more impactful endeavors of this area, such as the Florence Industrial Park, CVG, the Convention Center, Thomas More College, The Bank of Kentucky, Ziegler & Schneider, PSC, among others.

“Will’s integrity and ability to bring out the best in others is a hallmark of who he is. Above all, I join many others in calling him a friend. My congratulations to Will on this well-deserved recognition.”

Will and his late wife Helen raised three sons. Will and Helen were married for 56 years when she died at age 77 in 2014, after a long illness. At 81, he married widower Ellen Hackman. They recently celebrated their 10th anniversary. They enjoy traveling and spending time with their combined extended families — and especially their grandchildren.

Will has a special place in his heart for Thomas More University. He has served on the board of trustees and was honorary chair of its successful Second Century campaign. In addition, he has personally committed funds to name designated places at the university in honor of Helen Ziegler and Ellen Hackman Ziegler. He also endowed the first-ever chair at TMU — in philosophy.

“Will Ziegler embodies the values of servant leadership in its truest form – using his legal expertise not just to practice law, but to uplift our communities, empower organizations to be the best that they can be, and to give generously through decades of quiet philanthropy and public service,” said Joseph Chillo, president of Thomas More University.

“Will is a giant in our community and someone whom we stand on the shoulders of to make our community the very best for our neighbors, institutions and the good of all.”

A giant indeed.

In grateful celebration of all Will Ziegler has done — and continues to do — for Northern Kentucky, the NKyTribune awards its own highest honor, the NewsMaker award.

