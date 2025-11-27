Florence Fire/EMS Department, Kroger to team up for community-wide holiday toy drive Dec. 9

Florence Fire/EMS Department and Kroger will hold a special Holiday Toy Drive on Saturday, December 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kroger located at 7685 Mall Road in Florence as the city comes together to bring joy and kindness to those in need.

The event invites the community to “Fill the Truck” with toys and hygiene products, all of which will directly support the Boone County Family Resource Center. By teaming up with Kroger, the Florence Fire/EMS Department is committed to making the holidays brighter for local children and families.

Santa Claus will also be stopping by to spread cheer and pose for photos with attendees.

City of Florence