Nominations are open for Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame through Feb. 27

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

The Louisville Sports Commission (LSC) has announced that nominations are currently being accepted through Feb. 27, for the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame (KSHOF) Class of 2026.

Eligibility and selection criteria, along with the official nomination form, are available online at KySportsHOF.com. Nominations received by the deadline that meet the selection criteria will be placed in a pool for consideration for induction into the KSHOF Class of 2026.

A selection committee composed of sports media representatives from across the state will review all eligible nominations and select the inductees.

Founded in 1963, the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame recognizes athletes and sports figures who are Kentucky natives or individuals who participated in their respective sport or made a significant impact on sports in the state. The KSHOF is owned and operated by the Louisville Sports Commission, a Louisville-based 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to create a legacy of economic and social vitality through sports.

The 2026 KSHOF class members and their families will be honored in September 2026 at a ceremony held in Freedom Hall in Louisville, the official enshrinement gallery of the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.

The KSHOF is owned and operated by the Louisville Sports Commission, whose mission is to create a legacy of economic and social vitality through sports. The LSC attracts and hosts sporting events and activities that have a positive economic impact on Louisville, enhance the area’s image as a premier sports destination, promote healthy lifestyles and help improve the quality of life for community members of all ages.