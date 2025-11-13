Florence launches new Transparency Center providing improved access to city information

The City of Florence on Wednesday announced it has launched a new online Transparency Center powered by ClearGov, a provider of online budgeting and communications software for local governments.

The new online profile provides citizens with an easy-to-understand, interactive breakdown of the agency’s finances, as well as insights into demographics and much more. The Transparency center is also optimized for visitors with disabilities who rely on assistive technology, such as screen readers and voice recognition software.

The City said that financial and operational transparency is the cornerstone of good government and strong, sustainable communities. The new online Transparency center empowers constituents to see precisely how funds are generated and allocated and better understand how the annual budget impacts the community programs and services they care about most. Visitors to the Transparency center can easily drill down to the line-item level and even view comparative analyses of similar towns.

“We are proud to have taken this proactive step toward a more open and accessible government, and we’re excited to make this intuitive and user-friendly experience available to our community,” said Mayor Julie M. Aubuchon. “These days, not everyone has the time to attend public meetings. The Transparency Center will make it easy and convenient for constituents to stay informed.”

“ClearGov is pleased to partner with the City of Florence to enhance their transparency efforts and drive community engagement,” said Chris Bullock, CEO of ClearGov. “Citizens should be proud of the leadership the City has demonstrated by embracing innovation and taking that essential next step toward true clarity and accountability in local government.”

Mayor Aubuchon said the best way to learn more about the Transparency center and the City’s finances is to go online and explore. “We strongly encourage citizens to visit cleargov.com or visit the City of Florence website and click on the Transparency tab tile, to see their tax dollars at work.

Ciity of Florence