IKEA plans new Plan and Order Point with pick-up to open Spring 2026 in Florence Square

IKEA U.S. has announced plans for a new Plan and Order Point with pick-up located in Florence which is set to open to the public in Spring 2026.

The new customer meeting point, conveniently located across from the Florence Mall on Mall Road, brings the IKEA experience closer to more residents of the tri-state area.

The IKEA Florence Plan and Order Point with Pick-up is one of many new format stores that are part of the growth strategy for IKEA U.S. In this new format, customers can meet with an IKEA co-worker to plan and order home furnishing solutions that may require design support – such as kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms. With this location, we are increasing accessibility to the brand and meeting customers where they are and how they like to shop.

Customers shopping at the new location can arrange home delivery or pick-up at a time that is convenient. Same day pick up is not available, as all orders need to be placed in advance. Online shoppers also have the option to pick up qualifying orders by selecting IKEA Florence as their preferred pick-up location at checkout.

“I’m beyond excited to welcome customers to our new Plan and order point in Florence next Spring,” said Susan Blackstock, IKEA market manager. “This new store location is perfect for customers who are looking to purchase affordable home furnishings, plan new design projects, and create a home they love.”

IKEA has been in the Cincinnati market for nearly 20 years, since opening its first store in West Chester in 2008. IKEA Florence will be located in the Florence Square shopping center at 7735 Mall Road, covering 4,200 square feet of leased retail space.

While the new store brings IKEA closer to more customers of the tri-state area, fans of the iconic meatballs and other IKEA Food offerings will still need to make a trip to IKEA West Chester to satisfy their cravings.

In addition to opening new Plan and Order Points, IKEA U.S. has made significant investments to enhance its e-commerce experience and service offerings, including new benefits for IKEA Family members, lower priced shipping and delivery, Click & collect, and TaskRabbit assembly services.

IKEA