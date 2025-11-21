Former State Senator John Schickel has filed to run for Boone County Commissioner

Former State Senator John Schickel, flanked by Campaign Chairmen Joe Meiman (Union) and Treasurer Keith Cahill (Burlington), filed to seek election to the Boone County Fiscal Court as one of the Court’s three County Commissioners, continuing his decades-long commitment to public service and responsible local leadership.

“Boone County is my home, and serving this community has been the honor of my life,” Schickel

said. “With the county growing rapidly, taxpayers deserve experienced leadership that understands

public safety, infrastructure, and fiscal responsibility. I’m running to make sure Boone County

remains safe, strong, and well-managed for the next generation.

“As your County Commissioner, I will work every day to protect our communities, support smart growth, and ensure efficient, transparent government.”

Schickel, a resident of Union, brings more than 45 years of experience in public service and law enforcement. A former Boone County Jailer, he spent 14 years creating the Boone County Jail Work Camp, leading efforts to develop the Boone County Public Safety Complex, and maintaining strict fiscal discipline that allowed the jail to operate without using a single county taxpayer dollar.

In 2002, President George W. Bush appointed him United States Marshal for the Eastern District of Kentucky, where he oversaw federal judicial security, fugitive operations, and interagency coordination.

Elected to the Kentucky Senate in 2009, Schickel represented Boone County for 16 years. As chair

of the committee which oversaw business regulations, he specifically championed the modernization of Kentucky’s alcohol laws to fuel the growth of the bourbon trail and sponsored legislation to revive Kentucky’s thoroughbred racing industry.

A champion of Boone County business, he focused on regulatory reform, workforce development, and economic-growth initiatives.

He holds a Master of Public Administration degree from Northern Kentucky University, where he also served as an adjunct professor.