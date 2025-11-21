Sue Thorwarth tells Covington Rotary about her fundraising business and holiday projects

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune staff writer

A dreamer. A self-starter. An entrepreneur – that’s Sue Thorwarth in a nutshell.

But not so fast.

And she is a Solutions Consultant – something she was introduced to six years ago.

“My passion,” she told the Covington Rotary Club at their weekly lunch meeting, “was basketball. I thrived in track and cross country, earning the nickname “Energizer Bunny” for my relentless energy.”

She was serious – about running. She ran track and cross country at Clarion University.

“I love running 5K’s,” she told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “I have won three.” Running wasn’t her only passion; she soon found out.

“I find joy in volunteering, outdoor activities, social gatherings, family time and empowering the youth,” she said.

Add fundraising. Enter Solutions with Sue.

“This new direction aligned with my desire to impact youth positively while pursuing my own business,” she said. “I moved to Cincinnati to carve out my own path.”

She says she is committed to being a One Stop Shop for small business owners, nonprofits, and youth in her community.

It wasn’t an easy path.

“I got my very first client from a cold call,” she told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “I called a high school in Elizabethtown, and the head coach for the wrestling team called me back.

“I drove three hours to meet him and share information. He called me back the next day and said they were ready to set up a fundraiser.”

That first year, she said, the school raised over $5,000.

“They were able to purchase new uniforms and update their equipment,” Thorwarth said.

Oh, there’s more.

“I was referred to a youth football team on the east side of town; and they ended up being my largest client the last three years,” she said. “They utilize my services to do one fundraising campaign a year and have raised over $30K for their organization.

“I have been able to reward their youth with over $3K in cash and prizes for their hard work.”

Certainly, she combined her passion with hard work which has led to success. In short she has:

• Raised over $500K for various organizations

• Empowered youth to earn thousands for themselves

• Working on a scholarship fund to support young aspirations

• Expanded offerings to include multiple programs

• Host quarterly events to connect small business owners

• Founded a community group H.E.A.R.T. that leads business minded individuals to connect and learns about volunteer needs in the local community.

The holiday season has Thorwarth in full gear. She’s involved with the Christmas Extravaganza.

“Join us at the Alexandria Brewing Company,” she said. “Shop from small businesses as they bring us a savings extravaganza for all your last minute gifts.”

And a portion of proceeds will be supporting a local family just in time for the holiday. The Christmas Extravaganza is set for December 18, from 4-8 p.m.

She’s coordinating Thrift for a Cause: Christmas Edition, set for December 6th.

“Join us for a Christmas-themed fun bus, support small businesses and a great cause on one bus,” she said. “We brought consignment shopping, touring a small business, a great cause and fabulous guest together for one great event.”

Nothing is too big for Thorwarth. “Guest will get to walk down a pink runway to the bus,” she said, “Enjoy a shopping bag filled with some goodies. We will have drinks and snacks on the bus, and it will be decorated for Christmas with Christmas music.”

Almost forgot – a $300 Christmas basket will be given away. The party starts at 10 am and kicks-off at The Coffee Barn in Erlanger.

VIP tickets (bus included) is a $99 donation. It includes a swag bag, discounts at the Consignment shops, drink ticket and snacks, keepsake ornament and 10 raffle tickets for the Christmas basket giveaway.

Thorwarth has been in business for herself six years now, and her services have certainly expanded as she creates partnerships along the way.

The one partnership we didn’t mention — her husband. “I met my husband in 2013,” she said. And eloped to Gatlinburg two weeks after.