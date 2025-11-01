GO!vember campaign connects Kentuckians to postsecondary opportunities and career success

Kentucky students and families will get help exploring their options for education after high school through GO!vember, a month-long information campaign highlighting the why, how, and where of postsecondary education and training.

GO!vember is a collaborative initiative led by the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE), GEAR UP Kentucky (GUK), the Kentucky Advising Academy (KAA), the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA), and the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence.

This year’s campaign encourages Kentuckians—especially educators, parents, and guardians who influence students’ decisions—to explore the many ways to “GO” beyond high school through college, career, and technical education. The campaign features online resources and social media messaging to help students and families:

• Connect post-high school education to meaningful, self-sustaining careers. • Learn how to apply for college or training programs and stay on track through the process. • Explore early opportunities such as dual credit and Advanced Placement (AP) courses. • Discover ways to save money through financial aid, grants, and scholarships. • Choose the right fit by connecting interests with high-demand careers and postsecondary programs. • Find options for adult learners returning to education or training later in life.

Throughout November, CPE, GUK, and partners will share inspirational and informational content across their social media channels, directing audiences to visit Futuriti.org—Kentucky’s college and career planning hub—for tools and resources that support informed decisions about the future.

“GO!vember is about empowering Kentuckians of all ages to connect their education with their purpose and potential,” said Dr. Aaron Thompson, CPE President. “Whether you’re a high school student planning your next step or an adult looking to upskill, there’s a path and support available to help you reach your goals.”

GO!vember supports the state’s goal of ensuring that 60% of working-age Kentuckians hold a postsecondary credential or degree by 2030 — a key milestone for building a strong workforce and thriving economy.

