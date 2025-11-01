Preschoolers can enjoy fall’s acorns, leaves and blowing breezes at BCM’s Chippie’s Kids Club Nov. 4

Autumn is swirling by and Behringer-Crawford Museum is ready to celebrate the sights and sounds of the season.

Join BCM for Chippie’s Sensational Kids Club: Acorns, Leaves and Blowing Breezes on Tuesday, November 4, at 11 a.m. Preschoolers and their caregivers will enjoy a playful morning filled with fall-themed stories, songs and creative activities that explore the wonders of nature’s changing colors and cool, windy days.

Created for children ages three to five, this program combines seasonal stories, sing-along songs and hands-on crafts to spark curiosity and creativity. Each month, Chippie’s Sensational Kids Club incorporates S.T.R.E.A.M. — Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art and Math — elements into its activities, making learning an exciting adventure for little ones and their grown-ups alike.

The museum is located in Covington’s Devou Park at 1600 Montague Road. The cost is $3 per child for materials, plus museum admission. Pre-registration is required at least five days in advance by calling 859-491-4003.

For more information, contact BCM Education Director Kim Gehring-Cook at education@bcmuseum.org.

Behringer-Crawford Museum