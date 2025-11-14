Governor updates on SNAP benefits as federal funding is promised as government opens

In his week press conference, Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update on SNAP benefits.

Due to the federal government shutdown, on Nov. 1, SNAP benefits – which almost 600,000 Kentuckians rely on to supplement their grocery budget – were suspended. The Governor took steps to help Kentuckians in need.

The Governor joined leaders from 24 other states and the District of Columbia in challenging the Trump administration over its unlawful decision to suspend SNAP. On Oct. 31, a federal judge ruled in favor of Kentucky and demanded that funding be partially restored. The Governor also directed $5 million to Feeding Kentucky food banks and authorized the Kentucky National Guard to assist in staffing food banks as needed.

After receiving confirmation from the federal government that SNAP benefits would begin processing, on Nov. 6, Kentucky was one of the first states to process those partial SNAP benefits.

In recognition of their hard work to get benefits processed, the Governor named the Department for Community Based Services and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services Office of Application Technology Services as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.

“After notification from the federal government, these folks worked through the night to ensure their neighbors had access to food through their SNAP benefits in the morning,” said Gov. Beshear. “And now, as the shutdown comes to an end, this team is once again willing and ready to process benefits as quickly as possible. To these folks – you’re making a difference – and I am proud to work alongside you. Thank you.”

Gov. Beshear announced before the update began, his administration received communication from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) that full SNAP benefits would be distributed.

The Governor said his administration is ready to process benefits as quickly as possible and will share more information on timing as it is available from the federal government.

“Coming out of the federal shutdown, what’s most important is that people in Kentucky get the help they need – especially ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday,” said the Governor. “Team Kentucky is ready to process the benefits as quickly as possible once we receive clearance from the federal government to help our fellow Kentuckians who rely on SNAP.”