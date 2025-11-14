TANK to host annual stuff the bus event to support families in need

TANK will host its annual Stuff the Bus event to support needy families in the holiday season.

The event, which has been going on for over a decade, will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Remke Market location in Crescent Spring, 560 Clock Tower Way.

Help TANK stuff an entire bus by donating non-perishable food, personal care products and household items. All donations will benefit Be Concerned, a Covington-based nonprofit and will find their way to make needy families and children happier at Christmas.

Santa Claus will be on hand.



