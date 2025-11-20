Habitat for Humanity to celebrate groundbreaking of new Pope Leo Village in Covington November 25

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati will host the groundbreaking for its Pope Leo Village initiative in Covington Tuesday, November 25.

The groundbreaking, scheduled for 11 a.m at 1041 John St., will feature a variety of speakers including Habitat CEO, Joe Hansbauer; Covington Mayor, Ronald L. Washington; Bishop John Iffert; Rev. Aby Thampi from St. Ann’s Church, and Matthew King, a student from St. Xavier High School. Key stakeholders will raise the first walls of one of the homes as part of the event.

“We are so excited to be celebrating our Pope Leo Village project,” said Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati spokesperson Te’Airea Powell. “Habitat is always happy to deepen its faith-based roots, and we hope this project engages communities of faith and youth who want to get involved with Habitat.”

This new, multi-city initiative is sponsored and inspired by an anonymous donor committed to Pope Leo’s vision and commitment to serve others. Greater Cincinnati is the second to launch this initiative after Chicago, the Pope’s original hometown. The project will center on the construction of nine homes in the Botany Hills neighborhood of Covington.

The goal of the Pope Leo Village is to inspire and activate young people — and neighbors throughout Greater Cincinnati — to volunteer and financially support the work of Habitat for Humanity.

