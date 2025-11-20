Kentucky Realtors report $922M in real estate sales across Commonwealth in October

Kentucky Realtors recently released housing market data for October 2025, showing that the total volume of real estate sold for the month was $922.25 million.

Complete market details for Kentucky in October 2025 include:

• Total sales volume: $922.25M, down 27.3% year-over-year (YoY), down 31.6% month-over-month (MoM) • Total number of listings sold: 2,862, down 30.6% YoY, down 32.5% MoM • Median sales price: $270,000, up 1.9% YoY, steady MoM • Days on the market: 19, up 2 days YoY, steady MoM • New listings: 4,641, down 21.8% YoY, down 28.2% MoM • Months of supply: 6.1

“It isn’t uncommon for us to see real estate statistics trend downwards near the end of the year. However, with a total sales volume over $900 million – well above the national average of $810 million – Kentucky’s real estate market remains strong and active,” Kentucky Realtors President Barb Curtis said.

Following normal seasonal fluctuations, the total sales volume in October fell to $922.95 million after multiple months over the $1 billion mark. Both total listings sold (2,862) and new listings (4,641) also decreased month-over-month, reflecting a 32.5% decrease and 28.2% decrease respectively. Median sales price and the average number of days on the market remain steady at $270,000 and 19 days month-over-month, however, both statistics are down year-over-year.

Kentucky Realtors reports 6.1 months of inventory available across the state, up from 4.27 in September. Inventory is calculated monthly by taking a count of the number of active listings and pending sales across Kentucky on the last day of the month. Anywhere between four and six months of inventory is considered a steady market.

“Despite seasonal real estate trends, buyers across the Commonwealth should continue to engage in the market with confidence,” Kentucky Realtors CEO Josh Summers said. “Interest rates have decreased again, and the months of inventory available indicate a steady market. Now is the time to buy in Kentucky.”

In addition to keeping up with market trends, Kentucky Realtors encourages buyers to explore housing affordability factors using the Purchasing Power Calculator, a tool that puts the power in consumers’ hands and helps buyers learn how changes in income, down payment or interest rates could affect their ability to purchase a home.

The comprehensive tool shows buyers how many listings are available and pertinent trends – such as average bedrooms and square footage for their price range – in their desired area. For more information and to access the tool, visit kyhousingfacts.com.

*Data sourced and aggregated from participating Kentucky Realtors member board content as taken on November 15. Data is subject to revision.

