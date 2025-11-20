Covington Independent Public Schools soar in latest state test scores

Covington Independent Public Schools is celebrating progress in the latest state testing cycle, with significant improvements in many areas.

The district attributed recent progress to the effectiveness of districtwide systems driven by professional learning communities and districtwide curriculum.

“This is great news, great progress,” said Superintendent Alvin Garrison. “The results show that the systems we put in place are working and we are headed in the right direction. I am so proud of our staff and students. They have worked hard to make this achievement possible.”

While the majority of the schools showed improvement, administrators were especially pleased with the dramatic turnaround at Holmes High School. Traditionally categorized as a “red” school, the high school climbed over the past three years from a “red” rating in 2023, to an “orange” rating in 2024, and now progressing again in 2025 to a “yellow” rating, just one category away from the state’s “green” proficient benchmark. The high school also improved its graduation rate and its college and career readiness numbers.

The high school had a low index rating of 35.2 three years ago, which required assistance from the state and targeted assistance for its Hispanic and special education student populations. To improve scores, the high school assembled teams, led by administrative and teacher leadership, that continually focuses on developing a more rigorous curriculum.

Since the implementation of the curriculum changes, Holmes has increased its overall rating every year since by an average of nine points per year, now earning an impressive index rating of 62.0, a yellow school with zero federal designations.

Other notable highlights from the district include:

• Glenn O. Swing Elementary grew from a “yellow” to a “green” school, achieving proficient status. • John G. Carlisle Elementary moved up two categories, transitioning from “orange” to “green.” • Latonia Elementary remained a “yellow” school, demonstrating consistent performance.

“The significant rise in scores marks a pivotal moment for Covington schools, signaling a positive trajectory for student achievement and educational quality within the district,” Garrison said.

Covington Independent Public Schools