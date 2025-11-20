Kenton County School District announces results of district’s latest Kentucky Summative Assessment

Kenton County School District (KCSD) has announced the district’s 2024–25 School Report Card is now available.

School and district report cards share information about student performance, teacher qualifications, school climate and safety, and other key measures. Results from the Kentucky Summative Assessment (KSA) — given annually to Kentucky public school students in grades 3–8, 10, and 11 — are included in the report.

KSA measures student proficiency and progress on Kentucky Academic Standards in reading, math, science, social studies, and writing. Kentucky’s accountability system uses a five-color rating to report overall performance: Blue (Very High), Green (High), Yellow (Medium), Orange (Low), and Red (Very Low).

For the second consecutive year, KCSD earned an overall High/Green rating at the elementary, middle, and high school levels.

Overall school ratings are as follows: Blue (very high): Ryland, Woodland, Dixie; Green (High): Caywood, Fort Wright, Hinsdale, Kenton, Summit View Elementary, Taylor Mill Elementary, Summit View Middle, Turkey Foot, Twenhofel, Scott, Simon Kenton; Yellow (Medium): Beechgrove, Piner, River Ridge, White’s Tower.

The 2025 KCSD School Report Card strength areas include but are not limited to the following:

• 14 of 18 schools performed at the High (Green) or Very High (Blue) levels overall. • All three levels (elementary, middle, high) earned High (Green) overall. • KCSD students scored Proficient/Distinguished at or above the state in every tested content area at all levels (except matching the state in High School Science). • Overall indicators for Reading, Math, Science, Social Studies, and Writing were High (Green) across all levels. • Student Climate & Safety Survey results were High (Green) for elementary and middle and Very High (Blue) for high schools. • The district’s average ACT composite exceeded the state average. • KCSD again had no schools designated as Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)—a significant accomplishment for one of Kentucky’s largest districts.

The 2025 KCSD School Report Card growth areas include but are not limited to the following:

• Continue increasing student proficiency in all content areas, with focused support for schools below the High (Green) and Very High (Blue) performance levels.

To view detailed school and district performance, visit the Kentucky School Report Card here: reportcard.kyschools.us.

Kenton County School District