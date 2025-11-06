Holiday Junction featuring Duke Energy Holiday trains to open November 14

The Duke Energy Holiday Trains made their debut in 1946. Since then, 300 train cars and 50 locomotives have steamed past generations along 1,000 feet of track.

They’re back once again to delight generations visiting for the 79th and the first time alike at the Cincinnati Museum Center at Union Terminal.

Guests can get track-level views of the incredibly detailed layout and a unique overhead look at the mini metropolis. As part of the preview, enjoy a tour through the workshop as trainmasters show how they keep a Cincinnati tradition chugging along for nearly their eighth decade.

You can also tour train layouts from 1904, the 1930s, 1960s and more, plus catch up with friends like Thomas the Tank Engine and dress your own snowman. Our custom-built LEGO gallery also returns, filling the space with scenes from Harry Potter, Star Wars and holiday classics.



Holiday cheer abounds in every nook and cranny as you peel your eyes through the snowy hills of the Garden Railway train display to spot hidden items themed to icons from Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. And a digital storybook tells the story of the Duke Energy Holiday Trains through photos over the decades as you flip the pages with just the wave of your hand.



Santa will once again make his grand arrival on Friday, November 28 to hear the wishes of those on his nice list and the pleas of those on his naughty list.



Holiday Junction featuring the Duke Energy Holiday Trains will be open at 10 a.m. November 14 and will continue through January 5, 2026.

