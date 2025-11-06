Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame to induct entrepreneurs; Bill Butler and Jake Rouse

On Wednesday, November 12, the Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame Induction Celebration, presented by JPMorganChase, will acknowledge Kentucky’s most successful entrepreneurs.



2025 Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame Inductees:

• Dr. Larry Benz | Founder, Confluent Health

• William P. Butler | Chairman of the Board, Corporex

• Alice K. Houston | Founder, HJI Supply Chain Solutions

• Rick Kueber | Founder and CEO, Glow Brands

The Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame (KEHOF) is a physical and virtual destination that shares and celebrates the stories of Kentucky’s most successful entrepreneurs.



“At JPMorganChase, we know entrepreneurs are the backbone of the economy. Their success leads to stronger communities by creating new jobs, driving local economic growth and offering residents more options and opportunities,” said Jill Wilcox, Kentucky Commercial Banking Market Executive, J.P. Morgan. “It’s an honor to celebrate the best and brightest in the Bluegrass through the Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame. When local businesses succeed, we all succeed.”



The celebration will be held at the Central Bank Center in Lexington. The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. with a networking reception, followed by the dinner and induction celebration at 6 p.m. and will also honor 2025 emerging entrepreneurs, mentor of the year, investor of the year and executive of the year.



Mentor of the Year

• Randall Stevens | CEO, AVAIL

Investor of the Year

• Brook T. Smith | President, RSLP Ventures



Executive of the Year

• David Haskins | President and CEO, Davis H. Elliot Company

Emerging Entrepreneurs

• Julia Regan | Founder and CEO, RxLightning

• Jake Rouse | Co-Founder and CEO, Braxton Brewing Company

