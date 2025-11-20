Horizon Community Foundation creates Chowdown Cares Fund to support restaurants facing hardship

Horizon Community Foundation of Northern Kentucky has announced the launch of the Chowdown Cares Fund, a new charitable initiative designed to rally support for local restaurant owners during an increasingly challenging time for the industry.

Restaurants are cornerstones of community life, they fuel local culture, create jobs, and build relationships. But rising operating costs, labor shortages, and economic uncertainty have placed tremendous strain on independent restauranteurs. Many are struggling just to keep their doors open.

The Chowdown Cares Fund will harness the passion and energy of the popular Chowdown community, bringing together diners, food enthusiasts, and hospitality advocates to provide direct financial support to restaurants navigating hardship.

“The Chowdown Cares Fund captures the heart of this region’s food community, neighbors helping the restaurants they know, and love continue to thrive,” said Nancy Grayson, president and CEO of Horizon Community Foundation. “This is an opportunity for all of us who enjoy Greater Cincinnati’s vibrant food scene to give back and make sure it remains strong.”

Money raised through Chowdown Cares will be directed to nonprofit partners who can ensure funds reach independent restaurants that need immediate stabilization support. This model intends to reduce barriers, respond quickly, and celebrate the resilience of local food entrepreneurs.

The Chowdown Cares Fund joins a growing family of charitable funds stewarded by Horizon Community Foundation, each established to strengthen community well-being and improve quality of life across Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati.

To learn more about the Chowdown Cares Fund or make a gift, visit horizoncfnky.org.

Horizon Community Foundation of Northern Kentucky