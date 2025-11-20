KSP’s ‘Cram the Cruiser’ food drive runs through Dec. 5, comes to Independence Nov. 25

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) are encouraging Kentuckians to participate in the annual statewide “Cram the Cruiser” food drive to combat hunger throughout the state, which is running now through Dec. 5.

“No family should have to face hunger or worry about where their next meal will come from, especially during the holiday season,” Beshear said. “Every year, I’m proud to see the love Team Kentucky shows through its participation in this food drive, and I hope anyone who is able will help us give back to our neighbors in need.”

“Cram the Cruiser,” hosted by all 16 KSP posts, aims to collect essential food items to brighten the holiday season for those in need. Troopers will be stationed at various grocery and retail stores across the state, ready to accept donations of non-perishable food items. These items include canned fruit and vegetables, canned meat, macaroni and cheese, cereal, peanut butter, jelly, canned soups, chili or spaghetti sauce, brownie and cake mixes, coffee, water, powdered milk and juices.

Food items may also be dropped off at post locations.

“During the holidays, our mission goes beyond enforcement. We want every Kentuckian to have the chance to share a meal with their family,” stated KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. “The unique aspect of ‘Cram the Cruiser’ is that all donations stay within the post area in which they are collected. This allows our individual posts to directly impact local community members, which is the heart of our mission.”

KSP will hold signature statewide collection events across the Commonwealth during the campaign to make it easy to donate to the food drive and help feed the hungry.

Click here to find dates for the collection events near each of KSP’s 16 posts.

In Northern Kentucky, Post 6 will be at the Kroger on 1700 Declaration Dr., Independence, on Nov. 25, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

In 2024, KSP collected more than 204,000 pounds of food, with Post 16 in Henderson collecting the most donations at 115,000 pounds.