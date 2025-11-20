Kenton County adds new ‘Big Blue Bin’ cardboard recycling location in Covington

Kenton County has added a new Big Blue Bin in the parking lot at 741-743 Dalton Street, giving Covington residents another convenient option to recycle cardboard and help keep recyclable materials out of the landfill.

The Big Blue Bin program, operated by Kenton County Public Works, provides free, 24/7 drop-off recycling locations throughout the county. These sites accept cardboard only, making them an easy and accessible way for residents to dispose of boxes from deliveries, moves, and holiday shopping.

Residents are encouraged to break down their cardboard boxes before dropping them off to ensure bins have enough capacity for everyone.

A full list of all Big Blue Bin locations in Kenton County can be found at www.kentoncounty.org.

That Kenton County website also outlines what is and is NOT recyclable, an important resource to help prevent contamination and ensure that materials dropped off at Big Blue Bins can successfully be processed and reused.

The City of Covington encourages residents to take advantage of this expanded access to cardboard recycling and thanks Kenton County for supporting local sustainability efforts.

City of Covington