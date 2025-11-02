Horizon Community Foundation launches “NextGen Giving Guide” to inspire the next generation of philanthropists

Horizon Community Foundation of Northern Kentucky announced the launch of the NextGen Giving Guide, a new and unique digital resource designed to help individuals, families, educators, and professionals learn about charitable giving and discover ways to make a lasting impact in their communities.

Developed in collaboration with Magnified Giving and the Mayerson Student Philanthropy Project at Northern Kentucky University (NKU), the Guide provides an accessible, engaging introduction to philanthropy, tailored for different audiences and life stages.

“This is an important step in making philanthropy accessible and fun for the next generation,” said Nancy Grayson, President & CEO of Horizon Community Foundation. “By working with NKU’s Mayerson program and Magnified Giving, we’re helping learners of all ages and stages find their own pathway to impact.”

The collaboration between the three organizations reflects a shared belief in the transformative power of education and community engagement. “Education is one of the most powerful tools we have to shape future generations of changemakers,” said NKU President Dr. Cady Short-Thompson. “We are proud to have our students and faculty help bring the NextGen Giving Guide to life and create a resource that will empower others to give back to their communities in any way they can.”

The NextGen Giving Guide offers practical tools, stories, and interactive content to help people explore how to give their time, talent, and treasure in meaningful ways. Users can select pathways customized for families, educators, or professionals, and gain insight into local giving opportunities, community needs, and ways to start giving today.

“At Magnified Giving, we believe the most powerful way to build a better future is by empowering youth to lead with empathy and purpose,” said Kelly Collison, CEO of Magnified Giving. “The NextGen Giving Guide embodies that spirit—it’s a collaborative effort that helps young people, families, and educators discover how their time, talent, and treasure can create lasting impact in their own communities.”

The tool aims to strengthen Northern Kentucky’s culture of generosity by showing that everyone, no matter their age or income, can be a philanthropist. Explore the NextGen Giving Guide today at horizoncfnky.org/nextgen-giving-guide.

A Tribute to Dr. James Votruba

The NextGen Giving Guide is dedicated to the memory of Dr. James Votruba, whose visionary leadership and boundless generosity continue to shape Northern Kentucky’s spirit of giving. As a founding influence behind Horizon Community Foundation, Magnified Giving, and the Mayerson Student Philanthropy Project at NKU, Dr. Votruba was a true force for good, believing deeply in the power of education, empathy, and community engagement to create lasting change. This resource honors his enduring legacy and the countless lives he inspired to lead with purpose.

The Partners

Horizon Community Foundation of Northern Kentucky serves as the region’s philanthropic hub, connecting donors and causes to strengthen communities through strategic giving and collaboration.

Magnified Giving empowers middle- and high-school students to become lifelong changemakers through service learning and hands-on philanthropy experiences.

The Mayerson Student Philanthropy Project at NKU integrates philanthropy into the classroom, enabling students to engage directly with nonprofits and make real-world funding decisions.

Together, these organizations are uniting to create a lasting culture of generosity in Northern Kentucky—one learner, one family, and one community at a time.

Horizon Community Foundation