KCTC advises motorists of single lane closure on Clay Wade Bailey Bridge starting Monday

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of a single lane closure on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge beginning Monday, Nov. 3.

Crews will be performing corrective work following a recent bridge repair project. This minor work includes bridge overlay and pier work over a two-week period.

The single lane closure will be in place on U.S. 25 from Fourth Street (KY 8) in Covington (13.5 mile point) to W. Second Street in Cincinnati.

Crews will be on-site during daytime working hours.

The single lane closure will remain in place 24/7 until work is complete.

The single lane closure may shift as work on the bridge progresses. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes to avoid delays. The pedestrian path on the bridge will remain open throughout the entirety of the work; however, there may be brief periods where pedestrians and bicyclists could be stopped due to moving equipment.



Weather permitting, the lane closure is expected to be removed Monday, Nov. 17.

KYTC will advise on social media and on the KYTC District 6 Roadshow if additional time is needed for the repairs.