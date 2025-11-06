Horizon Community Foundation launches Northern Kentucky Food Support Fund; donate here

Horizon Community Foundation has announced the launch of the NKY Food Support Fund, a new fund created to help neighbors and students in need who have been impacted by the ongoing government shutdown and disruption of federal SNAP benefits.

The Foundation is mobilizing to provide immediate relief by leveraging the strong partnerships and systems developed during the pandemic. Through the NKY Coronavirus Relief Fund, Horizon raised $2.1 million and helped more than 85,000 Northern Kentuckians in need. Those same networks — with food pantries, schools, and funding partners — are being reactivated to ensure food assistance reaches local families and neighbors as swiftly as possible.

“The silver lining of the pandemic was that we learned how to move fast,” said Nancy Grayson, President & CEO of Horizon Community Foundation. “We built trusted partnerships and efficient systems to get food directly to those who needed it most. Now, we’re putting that experience back to work for our community.”

Horizon will again collaborate with local food pantries and schools for food distribution. In addition, the Foundation is partnering with Educate NKY to ensure that River Cities schools are supported with food for students and families in need.

“Our schools go above and beyond every day, but hungry children can’t focus on learning. In these extraordinary times, schools need help. It’s up to us in Northern Kentucky to ensure no child goes without food and every student has what they need to grow, learn, and thrive,” said Cheye Calvo, President & CEO of Educate NKY.

The City of Covington has also taken action to support this effort. Mayor Ron Washington made a motion for the City to direct $10,000 to the Horizon Community Foundation of Northern Kentucky, to be allocated toward the Northern Kentucky Food Support Fund. The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the motion, ensuring that these funds will specifically help Covington residents impacted by the ongoing federal government shutdown.

“Hunger is a nonpartisan issue. It doesn’t discriminate by neighborhood, background, or circumstance, and it can touch any Covington household,” said Mayor Ron Washington. “This is a time for quick, decisive action. Our residents shouldn’t have to choose between paying their bills and putting food on the table. By supporting a trusted network like Be Concerned and the other partners in the Food Support Fund, we are reinforcing the strength and compassion that define Covington. Together, we will continue to look out for one another — because that’s what Covington does.”

“Our goal is simple,” Grayson added. “To get food resources into the hands of those who need them quickly, effectively, and with care.” Community members and donors who wish to support the NKY Food Support Fund can give through their donor advised fund or make a direct gift through Horizon Community Foundation.

To contribute or learn more, visit horizoncfnky.org/fund/nky-food-support-fund or contact Nancy Grayson at ngrayson@horizoncfnky.org.

Horizon Community Foundation of Northern Kentucky