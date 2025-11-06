Ryle Marching Raiders earn historic 2nd place finish at KMEA State Finals at WKU

The Ryle Marching Raiders made school history recently, earning second place in the Kentucky Music Educators Association Class 5A State Finals at Western Kentucky University- the program’s highest finish ever.

Saturday’s performance of their 2025 show “Watercolors” capped an extraordinary season for the combined 161 instrument and color guard student members of the Marching Raiders. Ryle placed first in KMEA 5A semi-finals earlier in the day, beating repeated 5A State Champion Lafayette High School from Lexington. In finals competition, while Lafayette eclipsed Ryle with a score of just 0.55 higher to reclaim their state title, Ryle proved to be a formidable contender in finals.

Throughout the season, under the tutelage of Director of Bands Joe Craig and his instructional team (including head color guard head instructor Doug Wash, who has conceptualized Ryle’s marching band shows for the past several years and designed this years’ show, “Watercolors”), the Marching Raiders accrued many accolades.

Highlights include winning Grand Champion at the Beechwood Festival of Bands on September 6, Grand Champion at the Lafayette Invitational Band Contest on September 13, and Grand Champion at the Dixie Heights Festival at the Heights competition on October 17.

Additionally, the Marching Raiders traveled to Chattanooga, Tennessee on October 4 to compete in the Bands of America Regional competition, where they placed third in their class and fifth overall amongst 27 bands from Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi.

Looking back on the season, Director of Bands Joe Craig said, “The Ryle Marching Raiders 2025 season was one for the history books. I have been blessed to lead some great bands in my nine years at Ryle, but this band was truly special all year long. The 2025 Marching Raiders gave the two best State Championship performances that I have ever been a part of. I couldn’t be prouder of these performers for giving it their all day in and day out all season. Our 2025 production ‘Watercolors’ will hold a special place in my heart for many years to come. It is an honor and a privilege to be the Larry A. Ryle High School band director.”

After the exciting seasons’ conclusion, senior and six-year marching band veteran AJ Ramsey reflected, “Seeing the progress the Ryle Band has made as I’ve grown up with it has been something special. Getting second place at state finals this year really has solidified to me the fact that Ryle is meant to be up at the top with all these other great band programs, as it is truly one of the best bands in the state.”

The Marching Raiders ascent has occurred throughout recent competition seasons, making state finals appearances seven of the last eight years. While this year’s second-place finish represents the Raiders’ highest summit to date, they’re still climbing.

