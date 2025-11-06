In wake of UPS plane crash at Louisville airport, Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency, opens relief fund

Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update on the UPS plane crash near the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, declared a state of emergency, and opened up a relief fund to help those affected.

At approximately 5:14 p.m. EST Tuesday afternoon UPS flight 2976 from Louisville, Kentucky, to Honolulu – an MD-11 with three crewmembers on board – was involved in a catastrophic crash in Louisville just beyond the takeoff runway.

While there was no hazardous cargo on board, impacts can create dangerous conditions and items on the ground where the crash took place can also cause potential hazards.

The investigation is being led by the National Transportation Safety Board, which will serve as the primary source of information.





“This is a tough day for Kentucky after yesterday’s deadly plane crash,” said Gov. Beshear. “Right now, the families of those we lost need prayers, love and support. Let’s wrap our arms around them during this unimaginable time.”



Today, the Governor declared a state of emergency and opened up a relief fund to help those affected.

The state of emergency will also allow state resources to be readily available, including disaster resource management, expenses related to response and more.

Donations to the emergency relief fund will go directly to those affected and help pay for funerals of those lost.

Current updates include:



• Known fatalities: 9

• A significant search-and-rescue operation took place overnight, which continues.

• Victim Family Reunification Center: Louisville Metro Police Training Academy at 2911 Taylor Blvd. Family members seeking information about a UPS employee can also call 800-631-0604.

• Two businesses were directly impacted: Kentucky Petroleum Recycling and Grade A Auto Parts.

• The radius for those instructed to shelter in place has been reduced to a quarter-mile radius surrounding the crash site.

• Louisville Metro is putting out guidance to residents and businesses immediately around the crash site to not consume water. Other areas are safe.



Last night, Gov. Beshear joined emergency management officials and first responders at Louisville Metro Hall to provide a preliminary update.

The Governor will be traveling to Louisville again on Wednesday to survey the damage with Mayor Craig Greenberg.

The Governor also ordered flags at all state office buildings to be lowered to half-staff thorough sunset Sunday in honor of lives lost in the tragedy.