Incoming Kentucky Lottery Corp. president Maggie Garrison is no newcomer to organization

By Liam Niemeyer

Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he will appoint a longtime Kentucky Lottery Corp. executive to lead the organization as the current president retires next year.

Beshear during a Thursday press conference said Chief Revenue Officer Maggie Garrison would be the new president of the corporation that manages the state lottery, saying she had his “full confidence” along with that of the outgoing president Mary Harville and the corporation’s board of directors.

Garrison, who has worked in various roles with the corporation since 2011, thanked Harville for her leadership which she said led to “record sales” and “record funding for the state.”

“We will continue to embrace new opportunities and adapt to a changing environment, one that has changed because of new technology and new player preferences,” Garrison said. “Each and every accomplishment we achieve at the Kentucky lottery directly impacts educational support for Kentucky students and their families in every county of Kentucky.”

In the corporation’s latest annual report for fiscal year 2025, it stated it had broken for the 12th consecutive year its “all-time sales record” with more than $2.1 billion in total sales. The report also stated the lottery put more than $384 million toward college scholarships and grants.

Harville, who Beshear appointed as the corporation’s president in 2020 as the first woman in the role, said it was her “honor and privilege to serve as the face of the Kentucky lottery.”

