Kenton County Parks and Recreation earns top honors at statewide conference

Kenton County Parks and Recreation received top honors during the Kentucky Recreation and Park Society’s (KRPS) annual State Conference and Trade Show at General Butler State Resort Park.

At this year’s conference, KRPS presented its Outstanding Maintenance Team Class 2 Award to Kenton County Parks and Recreation. This honor recognizes exceptional contributions by a department’s maintenance team in enhancing its park system and improving quality of life within the community.

Guided by a mission to provide accessible, inclusive and well-maintained spaces, the Kenton County Parks team has elevated the park experience for residents and visitors through projects such as ADA-compliant playgrounds, renovated shelterhouses and development of a countywide accessibility plan. Initiatives like the new cleanup strategies at Doe Run Lake further demonstrate their commitment to keeping Kenton County’s parks safe, welcoming and engaging for all.

Additionally, KRPS presented its Professional of the Year Award to Rhonda Ritzi, Kenton County’s recreation programs coordinator. This award honors a recreation professional with more than five years of experience who has demonstrated outstanding leadership and service to the field.

Ritzi has dedicated more than 37 years to recreation, building a career rooted in creativity, collaboration, and a passion for connecting people through recreation. As a Certified Park and Recreation Professional, she develops programs and events that engage all ages while coordinating with libraries, community organizations and local partners to ensure opportunities remain accessible and impactful.

Her leadership extends beyond County borders through roles such as co-chair and sponsorship chair for the Northern Kentucky Senior Games and district representative for KRPS.

KRPS, an affiliate of the National Recreation and Park Association, provides training, continuing education and leadership development to advance the parks and recreation profession across Kentucky. Its mission centers on empowering agencies and professionals through education, advocacy and collaboration, with a commitment to enriching communities and ensuring every Kentuckian has access to high-quality parks, recreation, and play.

The County park system includes seven parks, totaling nearly 725 acres of green space.