Opinion – Teri Carter: Kentucky deserves better than ‘jokes’ from elected representatives

As we approach the 2026 General Assembly and election season, we have yet another example of Kentucky Republican officials and/or candidates behaving badly.

A few weeks ago, there was Calvin Leach running for state Senate after once writing online that young women are “promiscuous skanks,” “coddled americunts,” “party whores” and “damn sloots” (internet slang for slut).

When asked about this, Leach described his writing as dating advice, saying that diversity, equity and inclusion has gotten out of hand.

Now we have state Rep. TJ Roberts responding to a female citizen’s email with an AI-generated video of himself, superimposed over President Donald Trump, as the president said to a female reporter, “quiet, piggy.”

Roberts stated that his response fit the tone of the woman’s initial email, writing, “The leftist activist posing as a PR specialist sent me a joke of an email, attacking law and order and our law enforcement community, so I sent a joke of a response.” He also posted the video on social media.

A citizen had questions. In what way was her email a joke?

And yet, Roberts has a history of posting what he seemingly considers “jokes” on social media in which he demeans women.

I know, because I am one of them.

In summer 2023, Roberts, of Burlington, posted four photos of firearms on Twitter/X and wrote, “Kentucky ‘journalist’ Teri Carter has to be the biggest Karen in Kentucky. Show off your guns and make her mad.” Days earlier he’d posted three photos of firearms with “Make a gun grabbing ‘journalist’ mad. Post black and scary guns.”

Notably, summer 2023 followed the horrific mass shooting at Old National Bank in Louisville in which a mentally unstable 25-year-old walked into a store, legally purchased a firearm and ammunition, and days later shot five people to death – Thomas Elliott, James Tutt Jr., Juliana Farmer, Joshua Barrick, Deana Eckert – and injured eight.

A few days after Old National Bank, David Huff and Deaji Goodman were killed and four others injured when someone shot into a crowd in Louisville’s Chickasaw Park.

I wrote about both incidents, which appeared to trigger Roberts, whom I have never met nor spoken with.

A year later, over Fourth of July weekend 2024, there was a mass shooting at a 21st birthday party in Florence (Northern Kentucky, Boone County) in which four people were shot to death and three were recovering, including a 19-year-old girl. According to news reports, the 21-year-old shooter was on probation with a criminal history that included sexual assault of a 13-year-old.

After I wrote about this incident and mentioned Roberts’ prior social media statements (as listed above), he posted a photo of an AR-15 style gun on Twitter/X and wrote, “Every time a leftist posing as a “journalist” runs a hit piece on me for my total commitment to your constitutional rights, including your right to bear arms, I will buy a new gun and name it after the fake journalist. Meet Teri.”

On July 21 this year, following a church shooting, I emailed Senate President Robert Stivers, President Pro Tempore David Givens, House Speaker David Osborne and Speaker Pro Tempore David Meade, writing in part, “Mr. Roberts posted this on his Twitter/X account just days after the shooting of a state trooper and a shooting in a church. Is there no respect for the community? For survivors? For law enforcement? For the victims?”

I did not receive a response.

Roberts’ post showed a pie chart titled “Reasons I own a gun,” above which he wrote “FAFO” which stands for “f*** around and find out.”

As a female writer in the internet age, I am used to ignoring internet trolls. But Roberts’ posts display a disturbing pattern of behavior and regular citizens — like the woman who wrote to him of her concerns re: a bill he has proposed for 2026 — deserve better than to be publicly mocked by a state representative saying “quiet, piggy.”

Is this conduct befitting a member of our General Assembly? Of the Republican Party of Kentucky?

It seems the answer is yes.

Recently Bobbie Coleman, chairperson of the Hardin County Republican Party, made national news after she posted an AI video on the county party’s Facebook page with former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama portrayed as grinning apes.

Kentucky GOP Chairman Robert J. Benvenuti III called Coleman’s video “vile and reprehensible” and said the party would take “the harshest action available” against those involved.

That was a month ago. Where is this alleged “harshest action?”

Based on experience, I suggest we not hold our breath.

I do not know what has befallen the Republican Party of Kentucky, nor what has fueled Senate and House leadership’s continuing tolerance of such unprofessional and embarrassing behavior within their ranks.

What I do know is that it is not work — the work they continually insist citizens do — and that none of it provides Kentuckians with jobs, affordable housing, food, education, medical care or public safety.

Kentucky deserves so much better.

Kentucky Lantern, where Teri Carter’s commentary first appeared, is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Carter has written abour rural live and politics for the Herald-Leader, the Courier-Journal, The Daily Yoonder and The Washington Post. The Kentucky Lantern maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jamie Lucke for questions: info@kentuckylantern.com.