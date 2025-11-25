New laser show, light display highlight Christmas programs at Ark Encounter and Creation Museum

Set among hundreds of thousands of bright lights, two impressive laser light shows are set to begin for the Christmas season this Friday evening, November 28, at the Ark Encounter.

New this year is the “March of the Animals” laser show, depicting animals walking up the Ark’s long ramp and entering the ship. The outdoor laser programs will be projected on and around what might be the widest screen in the world: the side of the 510-foot-long Noah’s Ark. The new laser program will alternate with last year’s show “Light in the Darkness.”

Meanwhile the Creation Museum in Petersburg — west of the Cincinnati Airport — is holding its 17th annual Christmas program. The large new conservatory will be beautifully decorated for Christmas. The conservatory is located in the Garden of Lights, next to the recently expanded Creation Zoo, and features hundreds of thousands of lights.

Christmas at the two Christian-themed attractions will run through January 3, Thursday through Saturday on select days. The two events draw visitors from around the world and are free 5-8:30 p.m. Parking available for a fee. They are outreaches of the Answers in Genesis (AiG) ministry.

Along with the annual live nativity at the museum set among a sea of multi-colored lights, free indoor concerts will be held. On December 2, “Joyful Voices of Christmas” will feature a number of musical artists, including Todd Tilghman, winner of NBC’s “The Voice” competition in 2020. The free 6 p.m. program will benefit Children’s Hunger Fund (donations will be accepted for CHF). Video dramas will also be held on select days as guests learn more about events surrounding the birth of Christ.

Also inside the museum, a stunning free SFX show “Encounter the Wonder” presents the wonder of Christmas as it begins in Genesis and traces Christ through the early pages of the Bible, to his birth, life, death and resurrection. In addition, the museum’s new Creation Zoo will offer children and adults a hands-on experience with some of God’s amazing creatures, at no charge.

As explained on the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum websites, almost all of the Christmas activities are free. Paid admission is still required to: enter the Ark and museum exhibits during the day (last guests enter by 5 p.m.); watch the planetarium program at the museum; ride the ziplines (discount tickets); take camel rides (ages 17 and under); and attend the stunning virtual reality experience at the Ark.

Ken Ham, founder of the attractions and who will speak on “The Genesis of Christmas” on some evenings, declared: “We’re thrilled to offer this gift to the community once again. The Ark’s laser shows are world-class. Guests will experience the wonder of Christmas at both the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum, including with all the lights. Many programs are held in the warmth of the Answers Center at the Ark and Legacy Hall at the Creation Museum.”

Christmas at the Ark Encounter (exit 154 off I-75, Williamstown

A free family-friendly event (parking is $15, after 4 p.m.) that includes:

• Spectacular laser shows at the Ark • A vast sea of bright multi-colored lights on the Ark’s expansive grounds • “The Zealot’s Fight” is an original stage production created by AiG’s K-12 Answers Academy, celebrating the babe in the manger—held on stage in the Answers Center on December 5. In addition, “Witness,” a stage production of God’s Bible College, will be performed on December 13. • Tour the zoo and enjoy special shows featuring animals from the Ark’s zoo at 6:15 and 7:15 p.m. The kangaroo walkabout is particularly popular. For $10, guests can feed a sloth (limited availability). • Carousel rides • Shop at the large gift store under the Ark offering a variety of Christmas gifts

Christmas at the Creation Museum (exit 11 off I-275, Petersburg)

Continuing a 17-year tradition, Christmas at the Creation Museum invites families to enjoy free activities. Parking is $15.

Highlights include:

• Enjoy the warmth of the new state-of-the-art conservatory featuring plants of the Bible, located in the gorgeous Garden of Lights—many guests say the decorated garden is one of the best Christmas light displays in the entire Midwest, featuring hundreds of thousands of lights. • The traditional live nativity, located on the Wonders of Creation stage at the museum’s new zoo, will present the true meaning of Christmas, depicting Mary and Joseph with the baby Jesus. Nearby is the popular Wallaby Walkabout. • Free concerts on select evenings by AiG’s resident artists TrueSong, featuring Todd Tilghman. • Scavenger hunts for children. • Learn more about events surrounding the birth of Christ as guests watch video dramas held indoors in the museum’s auditorium at 5:45 and 7:30 p.m. • The free “Encounter the Wonder” 4D show inside the Special Effects Theater; at the high-tech planetarium, “The Christmas Star” program is shown (ticket purchase).

Ham added: “Every Christmas, these spectacular programs are our gifts to the community during this special time of year. Not only will families have a wonderful time together, but their hearts and thoughts will be directed toward Jesus and the special gift he gives to us because of his birth, death and resurrection. We encourage everyone to invite their friends to visit our world-renowned attractions during this special time of year.”

More about the events can be found at the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum websites. A video clip of the fully decorated museum grounds is available on Creation Museum’s Youtube page.

Answers in Genesis is an apologetics — Bible-defending — ministry based in northern Kentucky, near Cincinnati. AiG’s Ark Encounter is an historically themed attraction with a massive Noah’s Ark replica as the centerpiece. The Creation Museum, located west of the Cincinnati Airport, has welcomed millions of visitors since 2007.

Earlier this year, AiG, in partnership with Mindscape Creative, opened two new Truth Traveler virtual reality attractions. They are located in the popular tourist destinations of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and Branson, Missouri.

Answers in Genesis