Political notes: Filings for 2026 primaries — Melissa Strange, Scott Kimmich, Sarah Froelich, Benjamin Bach

(Editor’s note: As the time for official filing for public office for the 2026 May primary has now opened, this is the first in an occasional roundup of filings. Watch the NKyTribune for more filings to come, until the filing closes on January 9.)

Melissa Strange — U.S. House of Representatives

Melissa Strange officially announced her candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives representing KY’s 4th District. A lifelong Northern Kentuckian, Melissa enters the race with clear purpose: to listen to the voice of the people and restore faith in government through compassionate leadership that delivers real results.

“People are exhausted by the hate and division in our current politics,” Strange said. “They deserve responsive government that works for them. They want leaders who listen and do their jobs instead of hurling insults.”

A graduate of Northern Kentucky University and Thomas More University, she is a supply chain director at a flavor manufacturer in Erlanger. She has spent her life building teams and working with people to solve problems.

With an educational background in business, international relations, and political science and a 27 year career working in manufacturing and supply chain, she is uniquely qualified to understand the challenges that face everyday people in this community and how lawmakers’ decisions will affect them.

She has also volunteered in education as an academic team coach for over 16 years, working with students to develop teamwork and problem-solving skills. She has extensive experience uniting different kinds of people to work together toward a common goal, and she wants to put this to work to support this community that has always been her home.

“Our politics focus too much on the politicians and have forgotten about the people. Effective leadership requires working with everyone, regardless of party, to do what is best for our citizens. We need leaders who will put politics aside and represent the interests of ALL people in order to improve their lives, move our country forward, and build a stronger future for everyone.”

Scott Kimmich — Kenton County Commission/3

Former Kenton Deputy Judge/Executive Scott Kimmich of Erlanger, has entered the race for Kenton County Commissioner-District 3.

“We traveled all over the county, attended fifty events, and heard from hundreds of people. I decided to formally enter the race today on what would have been my parents’ sixty-fifth wedding anniversary. They were happily married for 40 years before mother’s death, so I consider this a lucky day in my life,” said Kimmich. “I want to make a

difference in people’s lives.

“This campaign will be focused on bringing people together at the city and state level to make a great community even better. One of my top priorities will be to seek the creation of an office of Veterans Affairs to provide a conduit at the county level for veterans to get services through partnering with the private sector and officials at the state and federal level. I want to fund this office through the mental health taxes collected and I do not want the county to become a direct service provider.”

Kimmich served as Kenton Deputy Judge from 1999-2010. He served on the County Board of Elections from 2013-2025, and as the county’s representative on the District Board of Health for six years, including serving as Chair in 2024-25.

He lives in Erlanger with his wife, Jean Scheben Kimmich, and has two adult daughters and four grandchildren.

Froelich and Bach/Kenton County 1 and 2

Civic leader Sarah Froelich officially filed to run for Kenton County Commissioner, District 1. She filed alongside and District 2 candidate Ben Bach, marking a moment of renewed engagement and broader community involvement in county government.

Sarah Froelich

“Kenton County thrives when leadership listens, prepares, and keeps people first,” Froelich said. “I’m running to connect local decisions to everyday life and to work collaboratively to move our county forward.”

Froelich is currently serving her fourth term on Park Hills City Council. She co-chairs the Economic Development & Business Committee, serves on the Z21 Working Group, and has contributed to the city’s Communications, Financial Oversight, and Historic Preservation committees.

Her priorities for Kenton County Fiscal Court include:

• Transparent, accountable government that welcomes resident involvement.

• Smart, equitable investment in infrastructure and economic development.

• Collaborative regional problem-solving on transportation, housing, and planning.

● Fiscally responsible decision-making grounded in research and data.

She lives in Park Hills with her husband, Matt Breeze, a lifelong union electrician and member of IBEW Local 212. Her professional background spans public service, marketing and communications, education and enablement in the tech industry, and nonprofit events management — work that shapes her practical, people-centered approach to county leadership.

Benjamin Bach

Southern Kenton County native Benjamin Bach officially filed to run for Kenton County Commissioner, District 2.

“Our Fiscal Court should be a place where every voice matters, whether you live north or south of I-275, in Covington or in Morning View,” Bach said. “Too often, decisions have favored insiders, while everyday families and their communities are left out. I’m running to restore accountability, to listen, and to ensure Kenton County’s future reflectsthe priorities of its people.”

The District 2 commissioner seat has not seen a Democratic challenger since 2010.

Bach was born and raised in Southern Kenton County, with deep family roots in Independence. He grew up on Green Road, where he worked on local farms raising beef, dairy, tobacco, and horses. He attended school in Covington before graduating from Thomas More College.

His career has spanned farms, construction, warehouses, restaurants, bars, medical offices, retail, IT, small business, and corporate settings. These experiences provide a broad perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing Kenton County families.

His priorities for Kenton County Fiscal Court include:

● Restoring trust through accountable, resident-focused government

● Championing fair economic growth for families and small businesses.

● Protecting farmland and wildlife while strengthening neighborhoods countywide.

● Ensuring decisions of the Fiscal Court reflect the concerns of families in every

community.

Benjamin lives in Independence with his wife and three daughters. As a practicing Catholic, his faith informs his commitment to justice, stewardship, and the dignity of every life. His candidacy seeks to honor those values, in working to shape a future that reflects the priorities of its residents.

(Editor’s note: For candidates, send your official notice of candidacy and a photo to news@nkytrib.com to be included in these listings in the future.)