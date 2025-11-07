Indoor Covington Farmers Market opens in new location for the season on Saturday

The Covington Farmers Market, a program of the Center for Great Neighborhoods, announced a new location for the indoor season of the market.

The indoor season of the Covington Farmers Market opens on November 8 at West Sixth Brewing’s Covington Haus, which opened early this year at 100 West Sixth Street, just steps away from the new outdoor market location along Washington Street.

West Sixth Brewing has been a longtime partner with the Covington Farmers Market, and the new Covington location provides ample space for vendors during the winter months, with room for over a dozen vendors.

The indoor market welcomes farmers as well as other types of market vendors for the season, from artists to entrepreneurs and other crafters and makers.

Shoppers can visit the indoor market every second Saturday of the month from November 2025 – April 2026, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In May 2026, the Covington Farmers Market moves back outdoors to Washington Street for the season.

The Covington Farmers Market mission is to provide an economically viable direct-marketing opportunity for KY producers offering nutritious, locally grown food to the residents of Covington and the Ohio River Valley.

This direct-marketing approach connects the Covington community to its food source. The community gets fresh, locally grown foods and increases the quality of life for the farmers with income.

The Covington Farmers Market also serves as a startup catalyst for small businesses, growers, and local farms.

In 2024, the Farmers Market vendors brought in over $160,000 in revenue, and over the years multiple vendors tracing their roots to a market booth have created brick and mortar, successful businesses in Covington.

The Covington Farmers Market is a member of Kentucky Proud and is the only Kentucky-based Farmers Market within a 15-mile radius that accepts food assistance cards.

Covington Farmers Market